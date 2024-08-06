Titans Depth Chart Reveals Offensive Surprises
The Tennessee Titans are still mixing and matching on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's a look at each position's depth on offense:
Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
No surprise here. There seems to be a decent amount of distance between each player at the quarterback position with Levis as the starter, Rudolph as the backup and Willis as the third string.
Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small
Pollard and Spears are both listed as starters, which confirms that the Titans will have a committee to start the season.
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson
The Titans will likely only carry six receivers, but with 12 players, it will be a competitive race during the preseason to see who will get those final spots.
Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos
Okonkwo and Whyle both get the starter tab as Brian Callahan hopes to employ more of a passing offense.
Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV
Latham is unsurprisingly the starter while Christian takes over as the swing tackle.
Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley
Skoronski stays as the starter at left guard.
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer
After being the right guard last season, Brunskill is listed as the team's backup center behind Cushenberry.
Right Guard: Saahdiq Charles, Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons
Charles, a free agent signee from the Washington Commanders, is the top option at right guard, followed by veteran Dillon Radunz, who has spent time at right tackle as well.
Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan
Despite just coming off of the PUP List, Petit-Frere is already listed as the team's starting right tackle, giving him an edge in the position battle.
