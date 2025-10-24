Titans Get Brutal Injury News vs. Colts
Just days ahead of their Week 8 contest, the Tennessee Titans were met with brutal injury news. Not one, but two key players have been ruled out as the team heads to Indianapolis for their October 26 showdown with the Colts.
Indianapolis, who defeated Tennessee, 41-20 in Week 3, did so with both Jeffery Simmons and Calvin Ridley in the lineup. Now, neither are available as the Titans receiving core and defense comes in without their top stars.
DT Jeffery Simmons
Back in Week 3, Simmons had just three tackles against the Colts. It was his second lowest total of the season as he began to heat up in the weeks after. Regardless, he went down with an injury against the New England Patriots.
Now, the team has learned that his hamstring injury is going to keep him out of action. After not practicing at all this week, interim head coach Mike McCoy had no choice but to rule him out.
Despite only playing 12 snaps against the Patriots, Simmons picked up a pair of tackles. Currently, he has 30 total tackles and four and a half sacks. He's set to miss his first game of the year. Keep in mind, he only missed one game last season.
WR Calvin Ridley
For the second straight week, the Titans will be without their leading wide receiver. Ridley is also dealing with a hamstring injury, the same injury that kept him out of action against New England.
Despite missing that game, Ridley still leads the team with 290 receiving yards. Rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor is in second with 225, but it'll take a monstrous game against the Colts for him to surpass Ridley.
If Ridley misses a pair of games and still leads the way, it goes to show just how dire of a state this Titans receiving room is in. Now that they no longer have veteran Tyler Lockett, someone like Chimere Dike will have to continue to step up if rookie QB Cam Ward is going to find any sort of success.
OL Blake Hance and WR Bryce Oliver
The final pair of players ruled out on October 24 were Hance and Oliver. Hance is in his fifth season in the league, but the Titans are already the fourth team he's played for.
As for Oliver, he hasn't played a snap since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Currently, he has just one reception for eight yards. Oliver was also used on special teams.
