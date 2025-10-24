Titans Have Fewer Total Touchdowns Than This Colts RB
To say the Tennessee Titans have their work cut out for them feels like an understatement. Through seven games, they sit at 1-6 and have changed both their play-caller and head coach.
Somehow, this team only has six touchdowns in seven games. They're averaging less than one TD per game as they barely scraped by the Arizona Cardinals, 22-21, in Week 5.
Now, they're set to play the only team in the NFL that has six wins. Having to play at Indianapolis is bad enough, but they're forced to do so against a singular player that has more touchdowns than the entire Titans team.
Jonathan Taylor's Reign Of Terror
With the Colts sitting pretty at 6-1, Taylor is enjoying quite the successful season. The 26-year-old has 11 total touchdowns, 10 rushing and one receiving. When it comes to the Titans, QB Cam Ward has four and RB Tony Pollard has two.
QB Daniel Jones has been just as impressive, throwing for 1,790 yards with 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Ward's four touchdowns to five interceptions with more fumbles than he can count puts him in quite a different category.
Another key factor is each team's offensive line. Pollard, who's had no issue running for the Titans in the past, is off to an extremely slow start. Ward has been sacked 30 times, which is 24 more times than Jones has brought down.
Taylor's success is heavily impacted by his beautiful offensive line, something Ward and Pollard would love to have. Instead, they're forced to deal with an unreal statistic that JT has more touchdowns than the entire Titans team.
Can The Titans Stop JT?
Earlier this season, Taylor had his way with the Colts. He finished with 17 carries for 102 yards with three touchdowns. While he has 10 touchdowns, nine of them have come in a three-game span. Taylor has finished with hat-tricks against the Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.
If there's one positive to take away from his game log, it's the fact that Taylor has never scored three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. That said, this Titans defense has never had an answer for him.
Last season, Taylor had 29 carries for 218 yards with three touchdowns. That came in the Colts 38-30 win over the Titans on December 22, 2024. He's made the running back position look easy this season, but specifically has blown through the Titans in his past two opportunities.
