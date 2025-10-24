Titans Promote WR to Active Roster
The Tennessee Titans offense has consistently performed among the worst in the league for the majority of what has been, thus far, a woeful 2025-26 campaign.
A Dizzying Coaching Carousel
Initially led by head coach and play-caller Brian Callahan, who subsequently turned his duties over to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before being relieved of his position entirely, the offense struggled to find their footing behind first overall pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
Since Callahan's firing, with the team now operating under interim HC and senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy, Ward and his playmakers have had to adjust to a new head man and, as a result, have continued to lack any real consistency when it comes to putting up points.
To boot, veteran receiver Calvin Ridley went down with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Titans' last contest at home versus the New England Patriots - a game they'd ultimately lose 31-13 - and, as of now, has no positive designation for his health moving forward.
With Ridley's absence and the sudden, unexpected and (apparently) mutual release of similarly seasoned wideout Tyler Lockett, the Titans receiver room has been left to look at primary rookie options Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.
Though now, just days out of the team's next contest on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee has consigned some additional help for their first-year pass-catchers in the form of practice squad receiver Mason Kinsey.
An on-off member of the Tennessee Titans having been added and cut in the past, Kinsey's promotion to the navy and white's active roster suggests a long-term stay this time, at least, so long as their need at receiver remains present.
His initial stint in Tennessee followed his going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last Sunday, Kinsey served as a game day elevation before this week's official promotion. In 16 total appearances with Tennessee, the receiver has hauled in four passes for 26 yards and has spent extensive time as a punt returner.
Kinsey may not immediately have the opportunity to produce in-game, but his upgrade at least implies the possibility if the Titans' unit continues to struggle to produce. But at this point, the team's overall goal seems to have shifted on the season; a 1-6 team's time may be better spent building for the future than spinning their wheels trying to make playoff history right now.
Additions like Kinsey, even if temporary, lend themselves to a franchise with a vision like the latter.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!