Titans Relying on Rookies During Midseason Drought
With the team currently enduring a 1-6 record, including a winless tally (0-2) in their own AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are tracking consistently as one of the worst teams in the NFL in the 2025 season. If not for the winless and completely derailed New York Jets, there may be a legitimate argument for the navy and white to be the absolute worst team in the league in their current state.
As a result, you'd be hard pressed to truly blame the team's fanbase for reacting online in the way that they have throughout their ongoing campaign. Aside from the recent firing of head coach Brian Callahan — a decision that was almost unanimously lauded by the Titans faithful — a "doomsday" sentiment has been most common among a group of supporters who've grown tired of their favorite franchise's state.
A Piggy Bank of Potential
Yet, even considering the fans' (admittedly valid) turmoil, the franchise has as much to look forward on a potential basis as it does to suffer with now. Beyond cornerstone talents that have dug their heels into the turf at Nissan Stadium, like star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee is fitted with a cast of rookies that promise better days are still to come for the Titans faithful.
The obvious beacon of hope for the Titans team moving forward is first overall pick, and first-year captain and signal caller, Cam Ward. Despite a recent stretch of relative struggles — much of which can likely be attributed to the ultimate downfall of Coach Callahan — Ward has shown more than enough as a poised passer and decision maker doing his best to survive within a miserably broken offensive system.
Patience is a Painful Virtue
He's already seen two play-callers through his first seven games as an NFL quarterback. The consistency will come, and Titans fans should look forward to that.
In addition to Ward and directly complementing him, rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have both stood out as preferred options for the QB as he navigates his way through the league on a weekly basis. The former, Ayomanor, caught both of Ward's first two touchdowns in the NFL and leads the Titans in receptions on the season.
Dike, the latter, has made a significant impact on special teams, as well as having joined Ayomanor in catching a touchdown in last week's unfortunate home loss to the New England Patriots.
"They lost, but" has become a thematic through-line for this Tennessee team; for the time being, that may be the best Titans fans can do until a new coach comes in and lays the groundwork for what this team has a chance to be going forward.
