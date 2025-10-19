Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Injured vs. Patriots
With the Tennessee Titans leading the New England Patriots, 10-3, they received the worst news possible. Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was seen in the medical tent and didn't make the most recent trip on the field.
CBS briefly spoke about his injury, pulling up a clip of one of his tackles in the first quarter. Upon further investigation, they believe Simmons injured his left hamstring. He was seen grabbing at his hamstring after the tackle, one that required him to awkwardly come to the ground.
While he did secure the tackle, what cost did it come at? The Titans were rolling against the Patriots, but New England immediately scored on the following drive. Simmons impact cannot be understated, and the Patriots seem to be moving at will without him on the field.
Heading into halftime, the broadcast mentioned that he was questionable to return. Depending on how Interim HC Mike McCoy looks at this game, it likely isn't an injury he wants to risk. Everything could change in the locker room as the team evaluates it further, but losing Simmons for an extended period of time could be a deal breaker.
The 28-year-old has battled a few injuries throughout his career, but nothing severe. The fewest games he played in a season was nine, with that being in his 2019 rookie season. From 2020 onward, he has never played fewer than 12 games in a season. Last year, Simmons missed just one game.
2021 marked the lone year where he played in all 17 games. Speculating injuries is never ideal, so time will tell as to how much of an issue this hamstring injury is going to be.
With ex-Titans HC Mike Vrabel returning to Tennessee for the first time since he was fired, emotions were at an all-time high. This appeared to be a freak injury to Simmons, one that the team knows could make or break their season.
Tennessee is already 1-5, but losing their best defensive player would be the final nail in the coffin. The team showed just how poor their defense looks without Simmons on the field, so one can only imagine how the rest of this Patriots game could go without him on the field.
Coming into the Patriots game, Simmons had 28 tackles, 20 of which being solo. He had 4.5 sacks which was just half a sack shy of what he had in 16 games last season.
