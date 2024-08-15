Titans Rookie WR Impressing at Training Camp
Training camp and preseason offer an opportunity for many Tennessee Titans to make a name for themselves.
In Tennessee, rookie receiver Jha'Quan Jackson has been among the young players impressing throughout the offseason. Jackson kept his strong start going with a pair of big plays on the first day of joint practices against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, including one that would have gone for a long touchdown in a game.
Along with his ability as a receiver, Titans head coach Brian Callahan has been impressed with the versatility the rookie receiver has shown and the consistent improvement he has made.
"He's getting better every day and I think that's all you can ask for him," Callahan said on Wednesday. "He played well in the game, had a nice punt return [and] had a really explosive play today with a 70-yard touchdown. That was a real touchdown. He needs to keep stacking those days and keep making a case for himself."
In Jackson's first taste of NFL action, he had one catch for six yards and he had a big punt return for 26 yards for Tennessee in a 17-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Jackson was taken in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tulane. In his final season with the Green Wave, he caught 26 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. The 5-foot-8 speedy receiver finished his collegiate career with 109 catches for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns across five seasons.
Jackson also flashed potential as a returner at Tulane. He had 60 punt returns for 677 yards and a touchdown and ran back 36 kickoffs for 772 yards for the Green Wave.
Whether Jackson finds a way to carve himself a role in his first year in the NFL remains to be seen, but with the season under a month away, the rookie receiver has done well for himself and may make an impact sooner than later.
"You've just got to find a way," Jackson said. "That's the biggest thing I tell myself each and every day. Find a way because it's all mental. Sometimes we like to break down but we've just got to find that other edge. We still have more in the tank. You try to feel sorry for yourself but you've got to find a way playing this game of football."
Tennessee plays its second preseason game on Saturday when it faces the Seahawks at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
