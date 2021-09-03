September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Mariota Became 'Somebody That I Didn’t Recognize' With Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders' current backup quarterback believes his five years with Tennessee will have a positive impact on his NFL future.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Marcus Mariota does not regret his five years with the Tennessee Titans. It is clear though, that he also does not relish everything that happened during that time.

In a video interview this week with the Las Vegas Raiders’ website, the former Titans quarterback reflected briefly on his Tennessee tenure, which started when he was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft and ended in 2019 when he lost his job as the starting quarterback.

“I look at it, and I’ve learned a lot in terms of the business standpoint [of the NFL],” Mariota said. “But at the same time, I think I just learned about being myself. I think so much of the expectations that I had in Tennessee kind of carved out somebody that I really didn’t want to be and somebody that I didn’t recognize.

“… Taking that experience – I truly understand that was kind of part of my journey. Everyone’s journey is a little different, and I can use that going forward. And we’ll see what happens with my career.”

He did not expand on what exactly he did not like.

Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon in 2014, is now in his second season with the Raiders as the backup to Derek Carr. He appeared in one game last year when Carr got injured and agreed to a pay cut this offseason in order to remain with them.

What coach Jon Gruden called “a sore leg” caused Mariota to miss several days of practice during training camp. He did not play in any of the three preseason contests.

“I felt with this staff, with this quarterback room that I could become the best of my abilities,” Mariota said. “I’ve really learned a lot. I’ve really absorbed a lot over the last couple years. And to be around these guys, to see the high level of play from (Carr) has been – for me – just a learning experience. … I’m happy to be here, and I’m happy to be a part of this organization.”

With Tennessee, Mariota started 61 of the 63 games he played and directed a playoff victory over Kansas City in 2017. Injuries were a consistent issue, however, and he never played all 16 games in a single season.

In contrast to many other recent Titans first-round picks, franchise officials did exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. That earned him a massive salary of $20.922 million in 2019, the season in which he lost his job.

He put Tennessee in the past in 2020 when he became a free agent and signed with Las Vegas.

“To be able to see that now from a different vantage point and a different perspective, and to come here and just enjoy football again and enjoy being on the field, having fun with these guys has made my life just a whole lot happier and just a lot more enjoyable,” Mariota said.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.,
News

Mariota Became 'Somebody That I Didn’t Recognize' With Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent (38) runs the ball against the Bears during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Sargent Adds to Recent Run on Undrafted Players

Tennessee Titans tight end Luke Stocker (85) walks to the next drill during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Latest Roster Moves Leave Three TEs on Active Roster

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announces his retirement during a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
News

How Jurrell Casey Knew It Was Time to Retire

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warm up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Jurrell Casey on Jeffery Simmons: 'Time to Shine'

Tennessee Titans linebacker Wyatt Ray (57) runs a drill during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

One Titans Castoff Claimed Off Waivers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) jogs off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Fitzpatrick Earns Dubious Place in Recent Draft History

Tennessee Titans tight end Miller Forristall (42) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Also shown on the play is Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12).
GM Report

Twelve Cut By Titans Signed to Practice Squad

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) leaves the field after a loss tp the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Woodside Remains Backup QB; Barkley Released