Mariota Finally Makes Raiders Debut

Marcus Mariota’s moment finally arrived.

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback made his debut as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when he replaced Derek Carr, who left with an injury in the final minute of the first quarter of a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Mariota promptly led a seven-play 86-yard touchdown drive that gave the Raiders a 10-7 lead with 9:19 to play in the second quarter. He was 3-3 passing for 70 yards and ran once for 11 yards on the possession. The final play was a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller.

His entrance turned the contest into a matchup of former University of Oregon quarterbacks. Tennessee made Mariota the second overall choice in the 2015 NFL Draft after he won the Heisman Trophy at Oregon. Justin Herbert of the Chargers was the sixth overall pick this year.

At halftime, Mariota was 5-5 for 80 yards and the touchdown. However, Las Vegas trailed 17-10.

Carr was sacked for a loss of three yards on third-and-goal from the 2 with 1:35 to play in the first quarter. At the end of the play, on which he scrambled toward the sideline, he began to hobble with what was reported as a groin injury.

As the Raiders kicked a field goal, which accounted for their first points of the contest, Carr went to the locker room.

Mariota came on at the start of Las Vegas’ next possession, which began at the Raiders’ 14-yard line with 13:29 to play in the second quarter. His first play was a handoff. His second was a 22-yard completion, after he ducked out of trouble to his left.

Mariota opened the season on injured reserve with a strained pectoral muscle. He was not returned to the active roster until Oct. 20.

Carr played every snap in 12 of the Raiders’ first 13 games. The exception was when Nathan Peterman played 11 snaps in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29.

Mariota was the Titans’ starting quarterback for four-plus seasons before Ryan Tannehill replaced him after six games in 2019. He attempted just one pass the rest of that season.

He signed with the Raiders early in the offseason in a deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid backup. Finally, Las Vegas got to receive a return on that investment.