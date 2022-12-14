Wednesday Injury Report: Good News for Defense

Denico Autry, whose absence due to a knee injury coincides with the current three-game losing streak, takes part in part of practice.

NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans decided not to place Denico Autry on injured reserve.

It is possible that they made the right choice.

Autry was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Titans began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first time the outside linebacker/defensive lineman did anything in practice since he sustained a knee injury on Nov. 17 at Green Bay.

Had he gone on injured reserve, Autry would have had to miss a minimum of four games. To date, he has missed three – and Tennessee has not won without him.

“We’ll see how he’s feeling,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

They key – as with all injured players – will be how he feels on Thursday and Friday, after having tested the knee with work that goes beyond just rehabilitation efforts.

Even with the time he has missed, Autry leads the team with seven sacks, and his 35 quarterback pressures are tied with Jeffery Simmons’ for the team lead. Autry also has six tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Arguably the most versatile member of Tennessee’s defense, he has made 20 tackles while he has lined up at nine different defensive line and linebacker positions (per Pro Football Focus). Only Simmons has earned a better overall performance grade from PFF that Autry (80.1).

The complete Titans-Chargers injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and WR Robert Woods (illness). Limited participation: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), RG Nate Davis (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), S Amani Hooker (knee), C Ben Jones (neck), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participation: RB Hassan Haskins (hip).

LOS ANGELES

Did not practice: S Derwin James (quad). Limited participation: CB Bryce Callahan (groin), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and T Trey Pipkins (knee). Full participation: G Zion Johnson (shoulder), OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).