Stock Up, Stock Down for Titans Ahead of Mandatory Minicamp



The Tennessee Titans are nearing the end of OTAs and preparing for mandatory minicamp. So far at OTAs, we've seen some surprising performers, but we're also still waiting on some players to get going.

OTAs are voluntary and not too intensive, but we'll get to see more during minicamp. There are a few players who are definitely on pace to earn roster spots now, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain that momentum. Today, let's go ahead and identify who is trending up and who is trending down.

Stock Up: Chimere Dike

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Tennesee Titans receiver Chimere Dike (17) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Much of the offseason wide receiver talk has centered around Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. Elic Ayomanor has also been praised for looking like a new player, and even Calvin Ridley has looked improved. But let's not forget about Chimere Dike.

On Tuesday, with Tate not at practice, Dike took full advantage. The second-year receiver caught four passes on Tuesday and scored two touchdowns. One of the scores was a 60-yarder thrown by Will Levis. Dike looked sharp and demonstrated his solid hands. It was a good sign and proves just how deep this room is. Dike was obviously making the roster anyway, but he's proving his value isn't just as an elite returner.

Stock Down: Hendon Hooker

Tennessee Titans quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) throws during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendon Hooker just can't seem to get any positive momentum going despite having chances. Hooker is fighting Will Levis for the QB3 spot, and while Levis has been wildly inconsistent, Hooker hasn't been able to take advantage.

On Tuesday, both Levis and Mitchell Trubisky had solid showings. We know Trubisky is the backup, and Levis has shown more than Hooker, which means it's really hard to imagine Hooker on the team. I predicted the Tennessee product to make the team after the draft, but now I think that's very unlikely.

Stock Up: Nicholas Singleton

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nic Singleton suffered an offseason injury, so he's being brought along slowly. However, the closer we get to the season, the more we're seeing from the rookie. Singleton worked more on Tuesday than he has at any point this offseason, and the Titans' own Jim Wyatt admitted he was impressed.

This is a good trend for Singleton. The hope is that the rookie can ride this momentum and force his way onto the field when the season starts.

Stock Down: Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive back Latrell McCutchin (DB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Latrell McCutchin Sr. was one of my favorite undrafted free agent signings the Titans made. The lanky corner had a penchant for breaking up passes in college and has nice speed, and I thought with a good summer, he'd be on the team.

McCutchin can definitely still make the team, but he hasn't stood out like I expected him to at this point. Plus, there's another corner fighting for a spot who we're about to talk about who has been exceptional so far. McCutchin needs a good training camp and preseason because the competition is tougher than expected.

Stock Up: Keydrain Calligan

Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game of the 2024 season played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on April 6, 2024. | Sarah Warnock/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keydrain Calligan is not a name many people were paying attention to even a month ago. The second-year corner seemed to be just a camp body who wouldn't be given much thought. However, Calligan seems to make at least play during every practice at this point.

On Tuesday, Calligan had a couple of nice pass breakups and did a fine job of sticking with his man. The corner has shown solid speed and coverage skills and has as good a chance as any to earn a depth corner spot. I didn't have him on any of my previous roster projections, but that might change now.

Stock Down: Veterans not at practice

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) intercepts the pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Titans spent big in free agency on cornerbacks Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor. Both veterans are going to start and be crucial pieces of the secondary in 2026. However, neither have been at a single OTA yet. It's important to remember that these are voluntary, but it's not the best look when your two high-priced veterans aren't showing up to learn a new system.

It's also entirely possible that they've been in the building, just not at practice. Either way, not showing up just gives people something to talk and worry about. There's objectively less excitement around them than there would be if they were out on the field.

Stock Up: Depth receivers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver K.J. Osborn (85) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I can't even pick just one receiver because most of them have looked phenomenal. We know Tate, Ridley, Robinson, Ayomanor, and Dike are locks, so there's several talented guys competing for, likely, one spot.

UDFA Tyren Montgomery, Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, and K.J. Osborn are the favorites, and they've all made plays. Even Lance McCutcheon, Hank Beatty, Mason Kinsey, and Courtney Jackson have made plays at point. McCutcheon and Beatty both had touchdown catches this week, and Jackson has gotten some run as a returner. This is the deepest receiver room the Titans have had in years.