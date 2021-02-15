NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Pacman Jones Arrested in Ohio for Alleged Assault

Off-field issues continue for former Tennessee Titans cornerback even after his playing career ended.
The early years of Adam “Pacman” Jones’ retirement bear a striking resemblance to the early years of his playing career. He is in trouble with the law.

The former Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos cornerback spent the overnight hours in a Hamilton County (Ohio) jail after he was arrested for misdemeanor assault. According to Cincinnati.com, Jones was involved in an altercation in which he kicked an individual in the head until the person was unconscious.

Jones, the Titans’ first-round pick in 2005 (fifth overall) retired in May 2019 after 12 sometimes-controversial NFL seasons.

He spent three years with Tennessee but played just two seasons before the NFL suspended him for all of 2007 due to repeated off-the-field violations.

The suspension followed his alleged role in a Las Vegas nightclub shooting. He eventually was charged for felony coercion, to which he pleaded no contest.

Prior to that, Jones had been arrested three times – once each in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Fayetteville, Ga. – and was involved in a 12-person altercation at a Nashville gas station during which shots were fired. Charges were dismissed in two of the first three arrests and he was sentenced to six months of probation for the Murfreesboro incident.

The Titans released him in 2008, and after one season with Dallas he was out of the league for a year (he played in the CFL in 2009) before he found an opportunity with Cincinnati. He ultimately played eight seasons for the Bengals and was named an All-Pro return man in 2014 and a Pro Bowler in 2015. He played seven games for the Broncos in 2018 before he retired.

His legal issues never completely vanished, though. He was arrested in 2019 for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest after officials at an Indiana casino suspected him of cheating. He also was arrested in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

Cincinnati.com reported that Jones posted bond in this latest incident and was expected to be released Monday morning.

Denver Broncos cornerback Adam Jones (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
