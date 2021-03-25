NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Malcolm Butler to Join NFC Team

The Titans released the veteran cornerback more than two weeks ago in a cost-cutting measure.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Malcolm Butler is out of the NFL wilderness.

The former Tennessee Titans cornerback will play this season in the desert.

Butler agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports Thursday. He will earn up to $6 million, roughly half of what he could have earned with Tennessee in the fourth year of a five-year pact he signed in 2018.

The deal comes a little more than two weeks after the Titans released him in one of several moves to free up space under the salary cap.

Arizona will be Butler’s third NFL team. The 31-year-old spent the past three seasons with Tennessee after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

In three years with the Titans, Butler played 41 games. He made 186 tackles, intercepted eight passes (two were returned for touchdowns) and recovered one fumble. He tied for the team lead in 2020 with four interceptions, which matched his career-high. Two of those picks came in a prime-time victory over the Buffalo Bills. It was the second multi-interception game of his career.

He has had multiple interceptions in each of the last six years and has 17 overall.

Butler made one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history with his game-saving interception in the Patriots’ victory over Seattle in Super Bowl LIX. He also famously was benched in a Super Bowl LII loss to Philadelphia.

With Arizona, he joins a defense that finished 10th against the pass last season with an average of 226.4 yards per game allowed but tied for 18th with 11 interceptions.

The Cardinals, however, opted not to re-sign eight-time Pro Bowler. They still have an All-Pro safety in Budda Baker but only one proven cornerback – other than Butler, who was a Pro Bowler in 2015 (his second NFL season) and one of the NFL’s top 100 players in 2017.

Also this offseason, Arizona added free-agent defensive end, a player the Titans very much wanted on their roster.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Malcolm Butler to Join NFC Team

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Former Titans Teammate Talked Jackson Into Joining Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Adeniyi Has Plenty of Reasons to be Pumped About Joining Titans

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) prepares to tackle wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility.
News

Injuries Haven't Altered Kevin Johnson's Outlook

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (OL52) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
News

Report: Isaiah Wilson Arrested Weeks Before Being Traded

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) raises his arms for the fans as they play then Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Dupree Signing Pegged as 'Overrated'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Corey Davis Not Concerned with New Team's Lack of QB Clarity

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) points after getting a first down during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Patriots' Interest in Him No Surprise to Jonnu Smith

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on January 10, 2021.
News

Kalif Raymond Finds Another Team Willing to Give Him an Opportunity