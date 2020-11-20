SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Dez Bryant a Possible Ravens Gameday Addition

David Boclair

One of the more interesting aspects of the 2020 NFL season has been the expanded options teams have with their practice squads.

Those units were increased to a maximum of 16 players with a limited number of them being veterans who would not be eligible for the practice squad in other years. Coaches also have the opportunity to use practice squad players as part of the gameday roster, if they so desire.

Those rules have created the possibility that the Tennessee Titans will have to deal with a big-name receiver Sunday when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens coach Joh Harbaugh said Friday “it’s possible” that Dez Bryant will be in uniform for that game.

A first-round pick (24th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010, Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler who is attempting to restart his career after two years out of action. He has been on Baltimore’s practice squad since Oct. 27 and appeared in one game – he played two snaps and was not targeted on Nov. 8 against Indianapolis.

“We’ll just see going forward how it plays out,” Harbaugh said, via RavenCountry. “It’s really not something that I think we need to advertise. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Bryant played against the Titans twice during his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. In those contests he caught 13 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.

In the most recent (Sept. 14, 2014), he had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. It is one of four games in his career in which he finished with 10 or more catches.

Bryant has not played a regular-season game since 2017. The Cowboys cut him early the next offseason. The New Orleans Saints signed him in November 2018 but two days later he sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. He was unsigned for all of 2019.

“Dez is doing a good job," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s really getting caught up, [and] he’s working hard at practice [and] in meetings. It’s good to have him aboard. We’ll just keep working, and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Friday Injury Report: Big Names Ruled Out

Left guard Rodger Saffold, linebacker Jadeveon Clowney among six who won't play; two others questionable.

David Boclair

Dean Pees Open to Coaching Again

Former Titans defensive coordinator says he is willing to consider coming out of retirement.

David Boclair

Titans Brace for Ravens at Their Best

Sunday's game is a chance for Baltimore to exact revenge for last season's playoff loss, and for both teams to improve their current playoff positioning.

Mike Hogan

Thursday Injury Report: Concussion Keeps Humphries Out of Action

Slot receiver seems all but certain to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair

Byard Believes First INT of 2020 is Past Due

Safety has excelled in that statistic in the NFL, at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Hogan

Titans Officially Execute Punter Swap

Trevor Daniel is now on the active roster, and Ryan Allen is on the practice squad.

David Boclair

Power Rankings: Tumbling Into the Teens

Three losses in the last four games have dropped the Tennessee Titans from the top 10 to the middle of the pack in the minds of most.

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Says Shanked Punt 'Won't Define' Daniels

The Tennessee Titans are sticking with the former University of Tennessee punter despite a rough debut.

David Boclair

by

David Boclair

AFC West Team To Give Vic Beasley a Tryout

Two weeks after the Tennessee Titans cut him, the veteran edge rusher gets a chance to convince another franchise to sign him.

David Boclair

Evans Expands Role in Pass Rush

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler in 2019 is the latest to try to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

David Boclair