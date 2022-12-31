Former Titans Receiver Arrested After Altercation With Police

Cameron Batson attempted to escape after Atlanta authorities determined that he was driving drunk.

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver/return man Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning after attempted to elude Atlanta police in an incident in which shots were fired.

Batson, currently a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, was charged with multiple offenses.

The encounter occurred at roughly 2 a.m. when police officers reportedly observed Batson speeding and failing to maintain his lane. They pulled him over, administered a field sobriety test and determined that Batson was drunk.

From USA Today:

After a field sobriety test was conducted, police say that Batson was drunk and attempted to arrest him. Batson resisted and violently fought with the officer causing the officer to fire his weapon. No one was struck by the bullets.

Batson re-entered his vehicle and crashed a short time later at which time, he fled the vehicle on foot. Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate Batson hiding in the area.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement, according to the USA Today report. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Tennessee in 2018. He played 11 games as a rookie and caught eight passes for 82 yards. A knee injury sidelined him for all of 2019, but he returned in 2020 and played 12 games during which he was the Titans’ primary kickoff return man and caught a career-high 12 passes for 100 yards and his first career touchdown.

A second knee injury ended his 2021 season after four games.

He joined the Falcons – and reunited with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, now Atlanta’s head coach – in June. He has not played in a game this season.