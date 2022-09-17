Anenih Likes Opportunity with 'Historic' Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers, obviously, liked what they saw from David Anenih during his time with the Tennessee Titans.

Yet the Steelers are looking for him to do things a little differently – and he could not be happier.

“I would drop in coverage more at Tennessee,” Anenih said this week following his first practice with Pittsburgh. “But here they want me to just get off the ball and rush the edge more. So, I like that.”

As a pass rusher, the undrafted rookie was impossible to miss during the preseason. He led Tennessee with three sacks and two forced fumbles in the three tune-up contests. He also had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed and was on the field for nearly three-quarters of the defensive snaps for the preseason finale against Arizona.

Pittsburgh signed Anenih to their active roster this week to fill an opening created when the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, was placed on injured reserve. Anenih had been on the Titans’ practice squad since the start of the season.

“He grew when he was here,” Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said. “I had a conversation with him, told him I was proud of him and don’t stop growing and take advantage of every opportunity.”

With the Steelers, Anenih is part of one of the NFL’s most consistently aggressive and well-known defenses. He also has a chance to follow in the footsteps of some of the most productive outside linebackers in recent history, guys like Watt, James Harrison, Joey Porter, Greg Lloyd and former Titans teammate Bud Dupree.

“Just getting to see how the whole team operates was a really cool time,” Anenih said of his first practice. “… I know how historic this defense is, the culture defensively here.

“… When I got the call, I was excited for the opportunity to be on the 53-man roster, to get out there, to get some reps and play.”

Anenih is expected to make his official NFL debut when Pittsburgh (1-0) hosts New England (0-1) on Sunday. The Patriots allowed two sacks in Week 1.