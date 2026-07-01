Tennessee Titans LT Dan Moore Jr.: Veteran Blocker Earns No. 12 Spot Ahead of Big Year

Another day, another entry in our top 25 most important Titans list. Next up, we have starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. coming in at No. 12.

Keep in mind, this is not a list of the top 25 most talented Titans; instead, it's a list of the top 25 MOST IMPORTANT Titans for 2026, and there's no denying the starting left tackle is important. Today, we're going to talk about why Moore, in particular, is crucial to the Titans' success in 2026, and why I have him at the No. 12 spot.

Why Dan Moore Jr. is Important

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr (75) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the left tackle is one of the most important positions on a team. With a bad left tackle, the entire offense can stall out, as Titans fans have unfortunately witnessed over and over again.

Moore is also critically important because he's one of the veterans on a young offensive line and he's one of the highest paid players on the team. The Titans gave Moore a massive contract ahead of the 2025 season, and I think it's fair to say they need him to be better than he was in 2025.

We know Peter Skoronski will be very good at left guard, so if Moore improves, the Titans can have an elite left side. We don't know how the right guard and center spots will be, so the Titans can't afford to have to worry about left tackle as well. If Moore plays well, it will greatly help Cam Ward and possibly allow this offense to reach its potential.

Dan Moore Jr.'s Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans tackle Dan Moore Jr. works against offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore didn't have a horrible first year with the Titans. Compared to the left tackle play the team has gotten over the last five years, it was actually pretty decent. Moore is not really elite at anything, but he does have prototypical NFL tackle size and he's more athletic than you'd think.

Moore is better a pass-blocker than run-blocker. The former Pittsburgh Steeler struggles to get leverage on quicker edge rushers, and he does have a tendency to get blown by, When he keeps his man in front of him, though, he does well. We just need Moore to work on his footwork and not allow himself to be fooled as easily by swim moves.

Another weakness has been penalties. Moore was penalized seven times last year, and that's simply too many penalties. Holding penalties kill drives, and with a young offense, it's hard to get past that.

Why We Put Moore at No. 12

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is one of the most important players on the offense. He was given a ton of money, and he plays one of the most important positions. Additionally, the Titans don't have an obvious backup, so if Moore struggles or gets hurt, it's unclear what the Titans would do.

As a rookie, Cam Ward was able to have a relatively productive season and makes some of the best throws I've ever seen despite having a poor offensive line. Just imagine how good he could be if Moore actually played like an above-average left tackle.

There are definitely more talented players than Moore on the roster, but there aren't many who are more important. 2026 is a massive season for Moore and the Titans' offensive line as a whole.