Henry Tops Among Non-Quarterbacks in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

With one week remaining, only Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Seattle's Russell Wilson have received more votes.

Derrick Henry’s play through 13 weeks of the NFL season seemingly has captivated fans of every NFL team.

The Tennessee Titans running back is first among non-quarterbacks in the Pro Bowl fan voting, according to the latest update from the league. As such, Henry, who leads the NFL in rushing, remains first among AFC running backs.

Henry has 235,005 votes. The only ones with more are Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (261,309) and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson (251,390).

Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Henry’s rushing race rival, leads NFC running backs in votes with

234,564, 441 fewer than Henry. The vote mirrors their battle for the rushing title, where Henry’s 1,317 yards are a mere 65 more than Cook’s 1,250.

“I’m not really worried about stats,” Henry said this week. “I am worried about winning. And how can we help contribute to help us win a football game, not just get stats.”

Henry is the only Titans player to lead the NFL in votes at his position. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, when he led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and tied for first with 16 rushing touchdowns.

There will be no actual Pro Bowl game this year, but 88 players (44 from each conference) still

will be selected and recognized as Pro Bowlers. League officials said they would reimagine the

game and the preceding days to “create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl

game this season.”

The fan vote accounts for one-third of the formula used to determine the Pro Bowl rosters. The

players’ vote also will account for one-third and the coaches’ vote will account for the final third.

Players and coaches will vote on Dec. 18.

Fan voting continues online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote through Dec. 17. Since Dec. 1, fans

also have been able to vote via Twitter by using the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed later this month.