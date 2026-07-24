Titans 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to start training camp, which means the season is right around the corner. We've done several roster projections this offseason, but we're going to do another one today now that we have even more information.

We think most of the roster spots are spoken for already, but there will obviously be some surprises at the bottom. Training camp and the preseason are the final opportunities for those at the bottom to break through and secure a place.

Today, let's do one more roster projection before camp gets underway. We'll do one every week from now until the season begins.

Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprises here. I don't see anything happening during training camp or the preseason that would make the team keep Will Levis around.

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Kalel Mullings

We know the top three spots are locked up. The fourth spot is a three-way race between Mullings, Julius Chestnut, and Michael Carter. There's a good case to be made for any of the three, but I'm going with Mullings here because he's the youngest and could have some untapped potential.

Wide Receiver (6): Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs with the ball after a made catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love, love, love this receiver room. The final receiver spot race is still wide open, but I'm rolling with Oliver due to his special teams ability. It's unfortunate because Xavier Restrepo and KJ Osborn deserve spots too, but not everybody can make it.

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Jaren Kanak, Kylen Granson

The top two are locked in and should both see plenty of snaps. Kanak has the inside track due to being drafted this year and his versatility, while Granson is a solid veteran option to keep around.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, JC Latham, Jackson Slater, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) greets center Austin Schlottmann (51) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore, Skoronski, and Latham are the only guarantees right now. Schlottmann is probably pretty close to being another guaranteed starter, but right guard is a big question mark. We also don't like the depth, so don't be surprised if the team makes a waiver claim or adds a veteran free agent.

Interior Defensive Line (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

Can't imagine any changes coming here. The top four are locks, and Marshall has a great shot due to just being drafted. There's nobody else currently on the roster we could see making the team.

EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) sets up for a drill during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, the top four are locked in. Jaylen Harrell is the favorite to clinch the final spot, but he needs to have a productive next month or so. It wouldn't be a total shock if the team made a waiver claim here, but we'll stick with Harrell for now.

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Cody Barton, Anthony Hill Jr., Mo Diabate, Dorian Mausi

Three spots are locked up here, and the final two are up for grabs. We're going with Diabate due to his starting experience and Mausi do to his special teams prowess. It would be tough to cut James Williams, but the new regime might like other options more.

Cornerback (5): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Keydrain Calligan

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top four slots here are spoken for, with several guys likely battling for one spot. Calligan and Micah Robinson are the favorites right now, but we'll stick with Calligan, who had an awesome summer.

Safety (4): Kevin Winston Jr., Amani Hooker, Tony Adams, Bishop Fitzgerald

Winston Jr., Hooker, and Adams are making it, but who knows who the final safety will be. Fitzgerald is an intriguing UDFA, but he needs to show more this summer. A veteran addition could be needed here too.

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprises here.