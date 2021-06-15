Former Coordinator to be College TEs Coach

Dowell Loggains has spent the last decade-plus as offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has called an audible.

Loggains will be the tight ends coach at the University of Arkansas, according to a FootballScoop.com report on Monday.

The move comes a little more than three months after Loggains signed on to be an analyst at Penn State and brings him back to the place where he played college football. He was a little-used backup quarterback for the Razorbacks from 2000 to 2004.

Since he got into coaching in 2005, the 40-year-old has worked exclusively in the NFL, including an eight-year run with the Titans that started in 2006 and was his longest stay at one place. He came to Tennessee as a coaching administrative assistant in 2006 and rose to offensive coordinator midway through the 2012 season when then-head coach Mike Munchak fired Chris Palmer. His final season with the franchise was 2013, and his departure coincided with the change at head coach from Munchak to Ken Whisenhunt.

Over the past seven seasons he has been with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The last two years he was offensive coordinator for the Jets who finished last in the NFL in total offense both times and last in points scored in 2020 (they were 31st in scoring offense in 2019).

Loggains has coached quarterbacks and/or has been an offensive coordinator every year since 2010.

At Arkansas, he will work for second-year head coach Sam Pittman, who led the Razorbacks to a 3-7 record in his first season.