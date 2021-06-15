Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Former Coordinator to be College TEs Coach

Dowell Loggains has spent the last decade-plus as offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach in the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has called an audible.

Loggains will be the tight ends coach at the University of Arkansas, according to a FootballScoop.com report on Monday.

The move comes a little more than three months after Loggains signed on to be an analyst at Penn State and brings him back to the place where he played college football. He was a little-used backup quarterback for the Razorbacks from 2000 to 2004.

Since he got into coaching in 2005, the 40-year-old has worked exclusively in the NFL, including an eight-year run with the Titans that started in 2006 and was his longest stay at one place. He came to Tennessee as a coaching administrative assistant in 2006 and rose to offensive coordinator midway through the 2012 season when then-head coach Mike Munchak fired Chris Palmer. His final season with the franchise was 2013, and his departure coincided with the change at head coach from Munchak to Ken Whisenhunt.

Over the past seven seasons he has been with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The last two years he was offensive coordinator for the Jets who finished last in the NFL in total offense both times and last in points scored in 2020 (they were 31st in scoring offense in 2019).

Loggains has coached quarterbacks and/or has been an offensive coordinator every year since 2010.

At Arkansas, he will work for second-year head coach Sam Pittman, who led the Razorbacks to a 3-7 record in his first season. 

New York Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
News

Former Coordinator to be College TEs Coach

View of the Tennessee Titans new helmet during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Steckel Stays Put as He Climbs the Ladder

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) shoots against Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) during the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center.
GM Report

College Basketball Player Gets Tryout at Tight End

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) after a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

One State's Honor Not Enough for Henry

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with players during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Next Right Tackle a Camp Decision

Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Reynolds Works, Waits in Wake of Jones Deal

Derrick Mason walks onto the field to serve as the Twelfth Men before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Derrick Mason: Julio Not the Missing Piece

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Simmons Committed to Carnivorous Lifestyle

Former Tennessee Titans players Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo.
News

As Cupcake Bakers, Former Titans Still Focus on Teamwork