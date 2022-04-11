Skip to main content
One-Time Oilers Rushing Leader Dies

Gary Brown seized his opportunity when it arose in 1993 and led three NFL teams in rushing yards over a six-year stretch.

Peter Brouillet/USA Today Network

Gary Brown, who led the Houston Oilers in rushing during the height of their run-and-shoot days, passed away Sunday. He was 52.

Brown spent his final days in hospice care in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa., according to multiple reports Sunday.

He survived cancer in his liver and colon roughly a decade ago, but a malignant tumor was discovered in his pancreas in 2019. He spent last season as running backs coach at the University of Wisconsin but was unable to be with that team at the Las Vegas Bowl last December.

An eighth-round draft pick by the Oilers in 1991, Brown spent eight years in the NFL, the first five with Houston.

He was backup until the second half of 1993 (his third season), when an injury to Lorenzo White opened the door for him. Brown started the final eight games of that season, rushed for 100 yards or more five times and finished with 1,002 rushing yards. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 1993.

The Oilers led the NFL with 357 passing attempts that season. Brown finished 11th in rushing yards and – at 5.1 yards per carry – was one of two in the top 20 who averaged better than five yards per attempt.

Brown signed with the San Diego Chargers in 1997 and led that team in rushing with 945 yards. In 1998, he joined the New York Giants and led that team with a career-high 1,063 yards.

He began his coaching career back home at Williamsport High School and then at Lycoming College, but spent 11 seasons as a running backs coach in the NFL, five with the Cleveland Browns (2009-12) and six with the Dallas Cowboys (2013-19).

Brown did not coach in 2020 while he underwent immunotherapy to treat the cancer.

