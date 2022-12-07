Mike Vrabel Reacts to Jon Robinson Being Fired

The Tennessee Titans head coach says he was informed of the decision Tuesday, was not part of the process that led to that decision.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel did not have a say in the Tennessee Titans’ decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

The day after that shocking move, the head coach said he got the word from controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk after the decision had been made. Furthermore, Vrabel dismissed any attempt to portray himself as the winner in any sort of perceived power struggle regarding roster decisions between him and the man who hired him more than four years ago.

Vrabel did acknowledge, however, that the front-office shakeup had the potential to negatively impact the team and its performance with five games remaining in the regular season. After all, every player currently on the active roster was acquired after Robinson was named general manager in 2016.

As such, Vrabel said his immediate concern is preparations for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

“I want to be respectful of anyone’s personal feelings for the time that Jon spent here,” Vrabel said. “That’s where my focus is and making sure those are understand, but also respect the decision and make sure that we’re doing our jobs today better than we did yesterday for the players.

“… What’s important is that we respect and understand the decision and that we move forward aligned and do everything that we can to prepare our players and be great for them as we go out against the Jaguars at home.”

Vrabel said he and Robinson spoke at length by phone Tuesday night. During that conversation, the coach agreed to pass along his former boss’ gratitude to the players for their efforts over the years at a team meeting Wednesday morning.

With Robinson in charge, Tennessee never has had a long record, made the playoffs four times in the last five years and won two straight division titles. None of those streaks are likely to be broken this season.

“Because of the timing of it, I know there were some things that he wanted to thank the players for their efforts,” Vrabel said. “He saw them each and every day. He signed them, drafted them and thanked them for what they went through.

“… Jon and I have and had a great relationship. I appreciate how he included the coaching staff in the evaluation process. Ultimately, I reported to Jon. Jon was the general manager. We communicated each and every day.”

Robinson hired Vrabel, who had no experience as a head coach, in 2018. At the time, the Titans had back-to-back winning seasons and had just come off a playoff appearance that included an upset of Kansas City in the wild card round, yet Robinson thought it best to fire coach Mike Mularkey.

Together, Robinson and Vrabel formed a formidable pairing that has made the Titans the team to beat in the AFC South and a regular playoff participant. Their joint efforts allowed the franchise to set an NFL record in 2021 for the most players used in a season (91) yet still earn the top seed in the AFC for the postseason.

“I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to lead this football team on the field, to coach it, to coach it each and every day,” Vrabel said. “… Change is never easy. I’m focused on where we’re at right now. There are surprises that happen each and every day. I respect the decision that Amy and the ownership group made. I appreciate their support as we move forward.”

Ryan Cowden, Tennessee’s vice president of player personnel since 2018, was named interim general manager and will serve as the primary voice on roster matters for the remainder of the season.

Vrabel said he and Cowden will meet regularly as he did with Robinson but indicated that he had no sense of what – if any – input he would have in the selection of Robinson’s successor.





“I think – I would imagine – we’ll have conversations,” Vrabel said. “I will support (the ownership group) and help them in the process however I can. We haven’t had those conversations. … I will absolutely fill whatever role or help in any way when the time comes.”

Likewise, he stressed that he was not involved in the decision to out Robinson, one of five general managers in franchise history to win more than 60 percent of the games played during his time in charge.

“I was informed of the decision,” Vrabel said. “This wasn’t a decision that included me. It was a decision that was made, and I was informed of that decision.

“… I think the message is the same as it’s always been. We’re charged to win, that we’re here to win championships, that we all have a job to do, that we’re held to a high standard and that we’re evaluated each and every day on that job. It’s the same thing I told the football team (Wednesday) morning.”