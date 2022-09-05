Gordon Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed

NASHVILLE – Josh Gordon is nearly a decade removed from leading the league in receiving yardage.

But he’s not lacked for opportunities to repeat that kind of success.

The Tennessee Titans are the fourth team that has added Gordon since the Cleveland Browns moved on from him in 2018. New England, Seattle and Kansas City all had him in recent years as well.

Will this stop be the one that magically turns Gordon, 31, back into the kind of player he was early in his career, when he caught 137 passes for 2,451 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two years, including 1,646 yards (147 more than any other player that season) on 87 catches in 2103,

Or will it simply be the next stop?

Gordon’s experience with the Titans could begin as early as the Sunday's season-opener. He and coach Mike Vrabel seemed to indicate there was a possibility he could be promoted from his current status – the practice squad – to the 53-man roster.

“We’re excited to add some of these guys to our roster, Josh being one of those guys,” Vrabel said of Gordon, signed last week. “Had some great interactions with him so far … his professionalism. Seems like he’s excited to be here. And we’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”

Added Gordon, when asked how fast he is at this stage of his career: “It’s pretty good. You can go out there and check. You might see it this Sunday, man, hopefully.”

Gordon’s most recent opportunity came in Kansas City, where he was signed Sept. 28, 2021 and promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 5. He played in 12 games for the Chiefs last season but caught just five passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. Gordon returned for training camp this year but was cut when the roster was trimmed to 53 players.

Why wasn’t there more production there?

“I’m not for sure exactly,” Gordon said. “That’s something you’d have to ask the (Kansas City) coaches. But best of luck to those guys.

"I’m appreciative of the opportunity I’m getting here and hope to go out there and prove myself, make myself worthy to be a contributor to this team.”

Gordon’s attempt at making things turn out differently here began a few days ago when he started spending time with wide receivers coach Rob Moore.

It’s been a crash course on how to learn the team’s offense in as short a time as possible.

“I’ve been in here training, working out, going through some conditioning,” Gordon said. “Just going through the playbook, meeting and greeting a bunch of coaches. Not much else to be honest. I’ve been prepared from training camp, OTAs to now, just with a different team, different jersey. So I think it will translate for me. I hope it does.”

Gordon will also have to prove he can be a reliable teammate. He’s been suspended by the NFL six times during his career – five for substance abuse – and missed three entire seasons as a result.

“I feel like I’m in a great place,” Gordon said. “I think the past few years have probably been rough on everybody – COVID, recession, whatever. But I’m blessed to have me and my family support me, and (the team) as well, like coach Vrabel, (general manager Jon Robinson), the rest of the teammates, my position coach.

“The Titans extended every resource to help me, and I definitely will take them up on that offer. But for now, I’m doing great. I’m enjoying myself here.”

Wide receiver Robert Woods said he has no concerns about what might have happened in the past with Gordon.

“If you’re here, it’s a fresh start,” Woods said. “You don’t want to bring up anybody’s past. He’s moved on. We’ve moved on. Win games, improve this team. He left it behind, so let’s do the same.”

Gordon will certainly get a long look by the Titans, who have numerous question marks at the wide receiver position. Woods, 30, is a proven veteran but is coming off ACL surgery last season. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is probably the most reliable option heading into the season, as Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are both rookies.

The offense appears especially needy in terms of a deep threat, something that Gordon provided in earlier years. He’s averaged 17.0 yards on 252 career receptions and averaged 15.8 yards per catch as recently as 2019 – when he played for both the Seahawks and Patriots.

“I think he’s big,” Vrabel said. “He’s got a great catch radius, shown athleticism. “

Added Woods: “Yeah, he was a big-time player when he was in Cleveland. Led the league in yards, explosive with the ball in his hands and downfield as a vertical threat.”

But first things first.

Gordon has to work his way off the practice squad before he can hope to make a more lasting impression for the Titans.

“(There are) no promises,” Gordon said of earning the promotion. “That’s not how it usually works. You got to show improvement, so that’s what I’m expected to do. That’s what I hope to do. Go out there, make some plays, contribute, put my best foot forward and have a good time while I’m doing it.”