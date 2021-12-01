Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Kenny Vaccaro

    Kenny Vaccaro Retires After Eight NFL Seasons

    The safety, a first-round pick in 2013, played the final three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.
    Author:

    Kenny Vaccaro’s Twitter bio says it all: Eight-year NFL vet addicted to video games.

    His addiction has won out. As of Wednesday, Vaccaro is retired from the NFL and plans to pursue a career in the emerging esports industry.

    The 15th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints said in recent weeks that he turned down offers from teams this season to continue his career. That career, therefore, ends with 110 games played (109) starts at safety for the Saints and the Tennessee Titans. He played at least 11 games in all eight seasons (five with New Orleans, three with Tennessee) and was credited with 739 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He also intercepted 10 passes forced five fumbles and recovered four fumbles.

    The 30-year-old will partner with two others in the creation of Gamers First, aka G1, an esports league that plans to emphasize “content, culture and competition.”

    “It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time,” Vaccaro said in a release. “I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first. So, this is the realization of a dream come true for me.

    “And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn’t have to end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself.”

    Read More

    The Titans signed Vaccaro when Johnathan Cyprien sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opening days of the 2018 training camp. He quickly settled in and earned a four-year, $24 million contract the next season. He was halfway through that deal when Tennessee released him in March in a move to free up salary-cap space.

    He finished fourth on the team in tackles each of the last two seasons.

    With the Saints, he was a part of two teams that reached the postseason but injuries late in those campaigns (2013, 2017) kept him out of playoff action. He made his postseason debut, therefore, with Tennessee in 2019 and was a big part of the run to the AFC Championship game with 19 tackles, one interception, two passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.

    In 2020, Vaccaro was one of the most outspoken of the Titans players when the country’s entire professional sports world paused in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. It was clear at that time that football was not the center of his existence as – for a time – he refused to talk about the sport.

    Earlier this year, he became part of a groundbreaking minority-owned business in downtown Nashville.

    Now, he is on to other things.

    Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Kenny Vaccaro Retires After Eight NFL Seasons

    46 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) is helped off the field during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    News

    Rookie Linebacker Placed on Injured Reserve

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and center Ben Jones (60) warm up before facing the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    These 13 Guys Actually Have Played All 12 Games

    20 hours ago
    ennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Vrabel Says Tannehill 'Has to be Better'

    Nov 29, 2021
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) talk before they take on the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Byard Starts Bye Week on COVID List

    Nov 29, 2021
    New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    PFF Grades: Rough Day for Defense

    Nov 29, 2021
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as they lose to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    Game Day

    Tannehill Continues to Trend in Troubling Direction

    Nov 28, 2021
    Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Elijah Molden (24) leave the field after losing to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    Game Day

    Quotebook: Players, Coaches on Titans' Loss to Patriots

    Nov 28, 2021