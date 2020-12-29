Titans Chip In to Charity After Downtown Bomb Blast

A number of players have donated $1,000 and challenged their teammates to do the same.

The Tennessee Titans are a paramount aspect of Nashville’s community.

Players have donated to charities, helped the less fortunate, started foundations and assisted the city in cleanup efforts after tornadoes swept through the area in March.

It should not come as a surprise that players are now extending a helping hand to those affected by the Christmas morning explosion downtown, which caused significant damage to several Second Avenue residences and businesses, including an AT&T transmission facility that provides wireless service to much of the region. The area is at the heart of the city’s prominent tourist industry with restaurants, night clubs and shops on each side of the street. Residences have increased significantly over the last decade.

On Monday night, Titans linebacker Will Compton posted a message on Twitter encouraging people to donate to VisitMusicCity.com, which started a donation page on its website after many inquired as to how they could help. Compton said he donated $1,000 and nominated teammates A.J. Brown, Daren Bates and Taylor Lewan to donate.

Evidently, all of them did. And the nominations kept coming.

Brown, a second-year standout wide receiver, responded to Compton, “Tell a friend to tell a friend. Anything helps. Let’s stand together. Tennessee Tough!”

A veteran linebacker, Bates tweeted that he donated $1,000 and nominated defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Harold Landry to join in. Simmons tweeted on Tuesday morning of his $1,000 donation and nominated fellow defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to contribute.

A three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Lewan co-hosts Barstool Sports’ ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast with Compton. Barstool Sports and the popular podcast designed a shirt with the slogan ‘Nashville Strong’ on the front along with an image of the state’s flag. According to Barstool Sports’ website, the shirt is selling for $28 and all net proceeds will benefit Music City Inc.

According to reports, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street. When officers on the scene determined that there was cause for concern, they backed off from the scene and ordered anyone in the area to evacuate. At 6:30 a.m., a white RV exploded.

Police released several details about the Friday morning explosion, including a picture of a man driving the vehicle who blared evacuation warnings and music through its sound system for several minutes before the blast The FBI assumed the lead in the investigation and quickly determined that it was an act of terror.

On Sunday, nearly 60 hours after the explosion, agents identified Anthony Quinn Warner, of Antioch, as the bomber. Warner, 63, was present when the bomb went off and perished.

It’s not known how many other Titans players, coaches and other members of the organization donated to the cause. Presumably, more did. But it is clear that Compton started a chain reaction that will without a doubt help a reeling city recover from yet another 2020 tragedy.