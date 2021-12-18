Two Top Pass Rushers to Test Titans' O-Line

NASHVILLE – No one on an opposing defense has gotten the best of the Tennessee Titans offensive line this season the way Arizona’s Chandler Jones did back in Week 1.

In the coming days, though, that unit must contend with two of the top pass rushers of 2021. Sunday at Pittsburgh, Tennessee faces the Steelers and T.J. Watt, who currently leads the NFL with 16 sacks. Four days later the Titans host San Francisco and Nick Bosa, who is tied for third with 14.

Tennessee has allowed 37 sacks – all of quarterback Ryan Tannehill – this season. Only four teams have allowed more, and for Tannehill that already is his most since 2015 when he was sacked 45 times with Miami.

The ability to keep opposing defenses off their quarterback likely will be a significant factor in the Titans’ ability to build a win streak down the stretch.

“A lot of time (pass protection) is one-on-ones,” Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “But for us … sometimes the backs and the guards have to pick up things together. So, it’s a lot more than just one-on-ones across the board. We have to be a lot better as a unit to make sure to keep (Tannehill) upright.”

Tannehill has been sacked at least once in all but one game this season. In the last six, he has gone down at least twice each and 16 times total.

Still, with Watt and Bosa looming, it is worth noting that no one who entered the week among the top 10 in sacks has proved particularly problematic. Tennessee has faced three among that group, New England’s Matt Judon (fifth) and Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Arizona’s Markus Golden (they are tied for 10th). Combined, those three have registered two sacks, one each by Judon and Donald.

Jones, of course, had five in the opener but since has managed just four and a half more. As a result, he is outside of the top 10 at 12th.

Tennessee has faced Watt twice in his career. He has one sack, which came when the Steelers and Titans met in Week 7 last season. He also was credited with three tackles and five quarterback hits in that contest.

Five times in 11 games this season, he has had two or more sacks in a game. Two weeks ago, he had three and a half along with six quarterback hits against Baltimore.

“They move him around a little bit,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “… He is instinctive and plays hard. When he can’t get there, he is trying to bat it down, and when he does get there, he is trying to knock it out. It will be a huge challenge, and he is an excellent player.

Bosa, a third-year pro, never has faced Tennessee. He has at least one sack in each of the last five contests and 10 of 13 overall. But he is a challenge for another day, albeit not another week.

For now, it is the Steelers – tied for second in the NFL with 37 sacks – who have the Titans’ attention.

“Their front is fast and aggressive,” Tannehill said. “Watt is coming off of the edge, [lineman Cameron] Heyward on the onside. Just an overall tough defense. They play a bunch of different fronts in base defense. They are going to give you every look in the book and make it tough on communicating and (identifying blitzers).”