Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC's Longest Win Streak

Over the last six weeks, the Tennessee Titans dug out of a 0-2 hole, rattled off five consecutive wins and ascended to the AFC’s second seed in the process.

They’ve edged the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, swept the Indianapolis Colts and absolutely throttled the Houston Texans, 17-10, on Sunday in a game that was not as close as the score.

What the Titans have probably not done, however, is prove to a skeptical public that they deserve to be counted among the NFL’s elite as the midpoint of the season approaches.

One indication? The early BetOnline spread for next Sunday’s showdown at Kansas City – another 5-2 team – makes the Chiefs a whopping 9.5-point favorite, not the kind of line one normally expects in a clash of division leaders, especially when the Titans own the longest winning streak in the conference.

“It’s not going to get easier,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday. “But (we’re) certainly proud of the fact … that we’ve won one game in a row five times. That’s all we’ve done. It’s going to be a new challenge, a bigger challenge coming in this week.”

Even the Titans’ fan base, in at least one respect, seems hesitant to really believe in its team. Through their first five games, the Titans’ average TV rating was just 20.6, way below 2021 (27.1) and lower than any season-ending rating since 2017 (19.9).

Here’s what we know: In putting together their five-game win streak – the team’s third in as many seasons – Tennessee has crafted a very specific formula:

• They’ve handed the ball to Derrick Henry and let him rumble, as the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has carried 132 times for 648 yards (4.9-yard average) and six touchdowns during the stretch. He was unstoppable against a bad Texans run defense Sunday, running 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

• They’ve played smothering run defense, allowing an average of just 57 yards on the ground in the last five games. The Titans held the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor to a combined 30 carries for 100 yards in the two-game sweep, and limited promising Texans rookie Dameon Pierce to 35 yards on 15 carries.

• They’ve made one big, momentum-changing play after another on defense. The Titans, for instance, have recorded three sacks in each of the team’s last four games. In addition, they have a plus-5 turnover ratio during the win streak, benefiting from plays like Andrew Adams’ 76-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Colts.

But will that formula work against a Chiefs team that is one of the most explosive in the NFL, especially considering the Titans haven’t scored more than 24 points in a game this season?

Kansas City has posted 30 or more points in four of its seven games. Going into this weekend, the Chiefs led the league in points per game (31.9) and touchdown passes (20).

Did we mention the Chiefs will be coming off a bye week? Kansas City is 6-3 on long rest since 2018.

It’s impossible not to think back to Week 2, when Tennessee went to Buffalo under similar circumstances – facing a well-rested, highly explosive AFC power on the road. The results were dismal, a 41-7 loss in front of a Monday Night Football audience.

The Titans deserve praise for their win streak, which has come despite a significant amount of injuries including the loss of two lynchpins, outside linebackerHarold Landry and left tackle Taylor Lewan.

But even assuming a healthy Ryan Tannehill returns as the team’s starter this week, are the Titans ready to prove they’re capable of competing with a presumed Super Bowl contender this time around?

A win in Kansas City – even a competitive game – might show us this Titans team has at least a chance for greatness this season.

A one-sided loss might cement the belief of many, that the Titans are doing everything in their power just to be good.