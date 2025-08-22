Titans One of Worst Teams to Watch
With the addition of Cam Ward and a slew of other exciting rookies, the Tennessee Titans are going to be an exciting team to watch in 2025. They have a lot of unknowns, but when you select a quarterback first overall, people are going to tune in no matter what.
On Thursday morning, ESPN released its 2025 NFL Season Watchability Rankings. Despite the Titans' young and exciting core, they were ranked 23rd, sandwiched between the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Here's what ESPN's Ben Solak had to say about the Titans' watchability ranking.
"I'm excited to watch the Titans, and you should be too. They have a talented gamer of a first overall pick in QB Cam Ward, a good (not perfect, but good) offensive nucleus around him and a defense full of high-effort playmakers deployed creatively by coordinator Dennard Wilson. Jeffrey Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat are a force in the middle, while Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary love to fly around and make plays. (Don't ask me about the linebacker position, it's not important.)
"But most importantly: Cam Ward! He might change the franchise forever! By November, they're going to be flexing Titans games to prime time and asking if Ward's rookie season was better than Daniels' or Stroud's! (Probably not, but let me dream.)"
Cam Ward is obviously going to draw the most eyes to this team, but I think the entirety of their rookie class is exciting. After taking Ward, the Titans grabbed two defenders - Oluwademi Oladejo and Kevin Winston Jr. - in the second and third rounds, both of whom are expected to see at least some playing time this year.
I also absolutely love what the Titans did in the fourth round. I was a huge fan of Elic Ayomanor coming out of college, and I think he'll be a solid NFL wideout one day. Chimere Dike is a versatile weapon who hasn't really shown out in the preseason, but will play a role in this offense. And Gunnar Helm might be my favorite pick the Titans made outside of Ward. He's a downfield threat, but has also taken massive strides as a blocker.
While I don't think ESPN's ranking was completely unfair, there were a couple of teams ahead of the Titans, such as the Giants, Colts and Dolphins, that I'd rank them ahead of.
