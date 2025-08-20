Titans Should Make Bold Trade For All-Pro Defender
The Tennessee Titans are idle as the Cincinnati Bengals consider trading All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson following a collapse of negotiations for a new contract.
Hendrickson, 30, is a free agent in the spring and has asked the Bengals for a raise that they have been unwilling to give. The Bengals recently extended quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contracts, leaving very little room to spend on other stars like Hendrickson.
Hendrickson's contract demands aren't silly. In fact, they are very fair. He led the league with 17.5 sacks last season while no other player had more than 14, making him easily the NFL's best pass rusher.
Hendrickson has sat out of training camp for a good chunk of the summer while negotiations have taken place, but no progress has been made, leaving a trade as the likeliest option. All 31 other teams should be interested in Hendrickson, including the Titans.
Tennessee has a lot of uncertainty surrounding the pass rush for Dennard Wilson's defense. Harold Landry III was the team's sack leader last season, but he was cut back in March as a cap casualty. He signed with the New England Patriots, leaving the Titans with a bit of a hole in the defense.
The Titans patched up that hole by signing Dre'Mont Jones from the Seattle Seahawks and adding Femi Oladejo in the second round of the NFL Draft. Lorenzo Carter also signed with the team, but he retired at the start of training camp.
Putting Hendrickson in the mix is going to make the Titans' weakest spot on the defense and turn it into the strongest. Hendrickson and Jeffery Simmons would form one of the most lethal defensive line duos in the league, making the Titans that much more dangerous.
The price tag for a Hendrickson trade should be hefty and that's what could derail a potential deal between the Titans and Bengals. Giving up a first or second-round pick won't be easy for a team like the Titans trying to build through the draft.
However, the Titans need someone who can change the culture and transform it from within. Hendrickson is one of a few players around the league with the potential of doing that, so it could be a risk new general manager Mike Borgonzi is willing to take.
