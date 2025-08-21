How Titans Can Win AFC South
The Tennessee Titans hope to do what 19 other teams have done since 2003, going from last place to first in the division in consecutive years.
After a last place finish in 2024, the Titans restocked their roster with a plethora of young players, including No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. With the rest of the AFC South also dealing with their own struggles, there's reason to believe the Titans can float back up to the top of the division this season.
The Indianapolis Colts appear to be the team most likely headed for a regression after they opted to start Daniel Jones at quarterback over Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move screams of desperation and it doesn't show much confidence in having a successful team for the upcoming season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are also a team shrouded in mystery going into the 2025 campaign. They only won four games last season, but they swapped out their head coaches, replacing Doug Pederson with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen led one of the best offenses in the league last season with the Bucs, so the Jags could experience some positive changes of their own.
The toughest obstacle between last place and first in the AFC South is the Houston Texans, who come into the season as the two-time defending champion. The Texans have quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way, but his offensive line remains suspect.
On top of that, Stroud performed worse in 2024 than he did in his rookie year in 2023, so there's reason to believe the Texans could be taking another step back this season.
There's not a ton of competition for the Titans in the division, but Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes Tennessee will remain in last place.
"As soft as the South could be, the odds of all of those teams collapsing together are quite low. None were great in 2024, but the Titans still lagged way behind with three wins. This is a rebuild, and a shabbily supported Ward will almost certainly need time," Gagnon wrote.
"Prediction: Another last-place finish for a team that remains at least a year away, even in that division."
While the path isn't as challenging as other divisions, the Titans need to focus on running their own race if they want to get back towards the top of the AFC South.
The way the Titans will get back there is if rookie quarterback Cam Ward can immediately change the offense and if the defense can stay healthy. Should those things happen, coupled with some misfortune for the three division rivals, the Titans could return as AFC South champions.
