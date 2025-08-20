Titans Defender Reacts to Practice Scuffle With Cam Ward
During Tuesday's practice, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and first overall pick Cam Ward got into a scuffle. The two were reportedly exchanging some heated words during practice, and after Ward delivered a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley in red-zone drills, he gave Simmons a shove in the back before celebrating.
Per ESPN, this prompted Simmons to shove Ward in the face mask with both of his hands, and the scuffle commenced. The Titans' offensive line then rushed to Ward's aid, and during the scuffle, Simmons lost his helmet. Ward returned to practice for the final two plays while Simmons sat out.
After practice, Simmons spoke to the media and immediately addressed the fight.
"At the end of the day, hands off the quarterback," Simmons said. "Everybody in the locker room knows that...People on the outside are blowing it up. It's training camp, tempers flare, and you move on."
"At the end of the day, you can't touch the quarterback," Simmons continued. "If we're in joint practice and somebody touches our quarterback, I'm going to be the first one in there. I respect the offense for having our quarterback's back."
Titans head coach Brian Callahan was also questioned about the fight after practice. He said he's not too worried about it. It was a typical training camp fight, but of course, you never want to see your quarterback involved.
"It was a training camp push and shove and some loud barking," said Callahan. "I didn't think too much of it. Of course, you don't want the QB being touched, but the flip side is the quarterback going into the fray like that."
Ward and Simmons's teammate Jarvis Brownlee also shared his thoughts on the scuffle.
"You get that same attitude, confidence, that same edge every day out of [Ward and Simmons]," Brownlee said after practice on Tuesday. "That's what you expect. But when it does happen with the quarterback, you've got to break it up as soon as possible. But brothers fight. You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things. But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain't going to take nothing."
On one side, you love to see the energy and passion from your first overall pick. However, you also don't want to see your quarterback antagonizing his teammate and getting into a fight. Emotions can run high, and sometimes things get out of hand. Nobody was hurt, and as the veteran, Simmons did the right thing by admitting his mistake and apologizing for his actions, even if he was the one who was antagonized.
