Titans Rookie Among Top Preseason Performers
The Tennessee Titans have several members of their rookie class that can make an impact as early as this season.
Among those players is fourth-round tight end Gunnar Helm, who was named as one of the top rookies in the second week of the preseason by Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski.
"The Tennessee Titans have a promising young weapon at tight end. They already had one in Chigoziem Okonkwo, but fourth-round rookie Gunnar Helm may surpass the veteran considering how much this year's No. 1 overall pick wants to use him in the offense," Sobleski wrote.
"Helm led the Titans Friday with four receptions for 48 yards and an impressive 25-yard touchdown, where he needed to highpoint a pass between two defenders.
"The next step is having Ward get on the same page with the offense after two middling-to-underwhelming performances. Helm can help the situation by establishing a good rapport with the quarterback as his potential security blanket in the passing game."
Helm Off to Strong Titans Start
Helm and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward have already built a strong foundation for their chemistry, which helps the Titans tremendously.
The Titans added three pass-catchers for Ward in the fourth round of the draft, but Helm is the one most likely to join the starting lineup the soonest.
Both Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor have a few players to leapfrog on the depth chart to get into the first string, but Helm is expected to be utilized in several two tight end packages with Okonkwo, who comes back as the starter.
Okonkwo is a free agent after the season and Helm is the likeliest player to be his replacement if and when he leaves the team.
Helm made his impact known with his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons, proving that he can be a contributor from Day 1.
If Helm can continue growing in the final week of training camp and throughout the season, the Titans should be one step closer to where they want to be as a team.
Helm and the Titans face off against the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
