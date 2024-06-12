ESPN Makes Predictions for Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins
The 2024 NFL season is almost here and the Tennessee Titans appear to be loaded on the offensive side of the football. Will Levis is back for year two as the unquestioned starting quarterback and he has a lot more weapons to work with.
Among his group of weapons are DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. He also has both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in the backfield.
Hopkins has been one of the best and most consistent wide receivers in the NFL for quite a few years. That doesn't appear ready to change in 2024. He's expected to have another quality season.
ESPN has released their projections for Hopkins this season. They are expecting another impressive performance from the 32-year-old wideout.
In their full 2024 season projections, ESPN has Hopkins catching 76 passes for 1,012 yards and five touchdowns.
Those aren't bad numbers for a 32-year-old receiver to produce. He might have something to say about them being a little low in the new-look offense, but they're a good starting baseline.
During the 2023 campaign with Tennessee, Hopkins ended up catching 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. ESPN is projecting a small regression. In the team's new-look offense, it seems more likely that he would end up with more production.
All of that being said, the 2024 season seems like it should be very entertating for Titans' fans.
Levis is expected to take a big second-year leap and he has amazing weapons around him no matter where he turns. The defense also improved a lot during the offseason. Things are looking up in Nashville.
