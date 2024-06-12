NFC Contender Urged To Trade For Titans WR
Treylon Burks was expected to become a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver when the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan. In fact, there is widespread belief that Burks could be on his way out of town prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season.
The 24-year-old wide receiver simply has been unable to develop and become a legitimate threat. Injuries have played a part in his struggles, but his lack of development is not just due to injury. He quite frankly has been a poor wide receiver in his first two years.
While early career struggles do not mean anything in the grand scheme of things, they are troubling. Tennessee put a lot of capital into adding Burks to the roster and they haven't gotten a return on their investment.
Now, an NFC contender is being urged to try to pull off a trade for Burks. That contender is the San Francisco 49ers.
ClutchPoints recently named Burks as one of the top trades the 49ers should pursue to round out their 2024 roster.
"Odds are that the 49ers re-sign Aiyuk and look to move on from Samuel at some point. It was smart for them to draft Pearsall but they could stand to add another talented receiver to the mix. Burks can be that guy."
Burks would certainly be an interesting trade target for San Francisco, and it seems likely that the Titans would be open to moving him for the right price. The young wideout simply isn't projected to have a big role with the team in 2024.
Right now, Tennessee has three better receivers ahead of him on the depth chart. They have DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd to take up the majority of the targets from second-year quarterback Will Levis.
More than likely, the Titans would have to settle for a late-round draft pick in return for Burks. If they could get a fifth-round pick, they should take that trade.
Obviously, this is not a report that the 49ers are actually pursing a trade for Burks. However, it's a move that would make sense for San Francisco and a move that Tennessee would likely be interested in working out as well.
