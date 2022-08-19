Philips Fits In, Stands Out as Slot Receiver

NASHVILLE – It was over in the blink of an eye.

In a one-on-one drill that started at the 5-yard line, Tennessee Titans slot receiver Kyle Philips faked right and cut left. With Tampa Bay safety Logan Ryan on his back in coverage, Philips then executed a two-step, 180-degree turn. The quickness of the move left Ryan sliding to the turf as he tried to mirror, leaving Philips wide open for a touchdown catch.

It's never wise to make too much of one practice moment. One-on-one drills, after all, do favor the receivers. In addition, the 31-year-old Ryan is entering his 10th season in the league.

Still, Philips’ wicked reverse pivot against Ryan was just one of many highlight moments for the 2022 fifth-round draft pick in Thursday’s practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was especially noticeable during the one-on-one and two-on-two sessions in the red zone, consistently finding ways to get open – despite the limited space available when plays began at the 5-yard line.

“I feel like that’s Kyle’s game,” Titans wide receiver Robert Woods said. “He wants to have you close, work in tight spaces. He’s real shifty and quick. I think almost like the less space for Kyle, the better it is.”

Philips stood out in one of the two-minute drills as well.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted the former UCLA standout with three straight passes. The first was complete near the right sideline and the second at the left sideline – the latter pass stopping the clock with 24 seconds remaining. On the following play, Tannehill went deeper downfield to Philips, who failed to make a contested catch.

Coach Mike Vrabel was impressed enough by Philips’ ability to get open that he offered some unique praise.

“He's quick, man,” Vrabel said. “He goes rabbit hunting with a hammer. He certainly just is able to get in and out of cuts, man coverage. (Tannehill) trusts him. He’s able to change speeds and then put his foot in the ground and redirect.”

Philips could help fill a big hole in the Titans’ offense if he is able to produce early this year.

The Titans parted ways with their two most targeted slot receivers from the 2021 season. A.J. Brown caught 27-of-42 passes when lined up in the slot, for 317 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. Chester Rogers caught 27-of-36 passes when lined up in the slot, for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was very efficient working from the slot last season, catching 20-of-26 targets for 266 yards and a touchdown.

Both Westbrook-Ikhine and Woods can play that spot, but both are more likely to line up outside – especially if it takes a while for rookie receiver Treylon Burks to be fully incorporated into the offense.

Hence the opportunity for Philips.

What’s his secret for consistently getting open, especially in tight quarters? Philips was quick Thursday to credit those around him.

“I would say I have a lot of good teammates,” Philips said. “Our players work together in order for me to get open. Other receivers have to do their job, and they couldn’t have executed more perfectly. So I mean, really, they got me open. It wasn’t too much of me.”

Still, Philips acknowledged the challenge of creating separation near the goal line – and the importance of doing it when the quarterback is ready to throw.

“There’s not a whole lot of space, so you’ve just got to be physical,” Philips said. “And it’s all about timing with your quarterback. You’ve got to get open at the right time. You can’t get open early because next thing you know, that hole kind of closes up.”