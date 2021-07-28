Sports Illustrated home
Teammate's T-Shirt Pays Tribute to One of Henry's Top Highlights

Brett Kern arrives at Titans training camp adorned with an image of one of the two-time NFL rushing champion's legendary stiff-arms.
The first day of training camp is supposed to be a time to look ahead to the coming season.

Brett Kern’s arrival at the Tennessee Titans’ facility Tuesday, however, gave a nod to one of the more unforgettable moments of the last season. The Pro Bowl punter sported a black T-shirt emblazoned with the image of running back Derrick Henry’s stiff-arm of Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman.

An image of Kern making his fashion statement of sorts was posted on the team’s official Twitter account.

The image freezes in time an encounter from Tennessee’s 42-16 victory in Week 5. The play ultimately did not count because a holding penalty negated Henry’s short gain.

The ease with which the Titans running back shook off the attempted tackle, though, created a social media sensation that completely overshadowed the fact that it was Henry’s worst game of the regular season (57 yards on 19 carries) and put the entire football-watching world on notice for future Henry stiff-arms. And there were a few more later in the season.

Henry enters the 2021 NFL season looking to win a third straight rushing title, something which has not happened since Emmitt Smith did it from 1991-93 and – with the benefit of a regular season expanded to 17 games – to become the first player ever to rush for 2,000 yards more than once.

Yet, as Kern proved with his attire, it is difficult to think of Henry and not recall some of what he has done already. One moment in particular. 

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) tosses Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) to the field during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
