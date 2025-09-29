It's Time for Titans to Fire Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans are down bad after a 26-0 loss against the Houston Texans, keeping them at 0-4 to start the season.
In 21 games for Brian Callahan as head coach, the Titans are 3-18 and have been shut out for the first time since 2019. The last time the Titans were shut out, the team made a polarizing decision swapping out starting quarterback Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill, a move that paid off for them as the veteran helped Tennessee reach the AFC Championship.
The Titans shouldn't change quarterbacks from Cam Ward to Brandon Allen, but they may want to consider firing Callahan, who has yet to show any growth from last season to this season as a head coach.
The Titans looked sluggish, lethargic and simply, a step behind the Texans in their loss. The problem is, the Texans had been winless going into the game, so the Titans are a far way's away from the other subpar teams in the league.
When a team has a bad loss, it can be viewed as a fluke. When a team shows consistent poor patterns after a month of action, fingers can start to be pointed. With Ward's job safe and general manager Mike Borgonzi not going anywhere just yet, Callahan will be the next domino in the Titans hierarchy to fall.
Whether the team fires Callahan before their next game against the Arizona Cardinals or their Week 10 bye or at the end of the season, it's a move that has to happen at some point. Callahan has consistently proven that he is not the answer for this time.
While Callahan had success developing Joe Burrow as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, it's clear that offense is not translating to the scoreless outcome the Titans are putting on the field.
Callahan can turn it around, but he is running out of time before the Titans have to make some serious drastic measures before sending the team even further into rock bottom than they already are. In order to do that, they have to start winning football games.
