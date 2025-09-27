Titans Lose Starting OT Again in Week 4
News broke on September 26 that the Tennessee Titans would once again be without their starting offensive tackle. Rookie QB Cam Ward magically appeared as a limited participant after practice on September 24, but his ankle/calf injuries proved not to be an issue. Sadly for him, he's once again going to be without JC Latham.
Latham has been dealing with a hip issue for quite some time. The Alabama graduate is a crucial part of this offense, and without him, Ward's job is that much more difficult. He'll already have to navigate working with a new play-caller, something Titans fans believed to be long overdue. Regardless, Latham's presence, or lack thereof, proves to be another battle the Titans are forced to deal with.
Tennessee already sits at 0-3, a record many are more than upset with. HC Brian Callahan hasn't done much to prove his worth as head coach, but the entire Latham situation has only soured many people's opinion on him. Latham is just 22 years old. He should be a cornerstone of this franchise, but instead Titans fans are forced to wonder when will be the next time he takes the field.
Ward has been sacked a remarkable 15 times in Tennessee's first three games. On average, he's been sacked five times per game. For a QB that doesn't use his legs, Ward's ability to sit in the pocket has been extremely limited. He's had little to no time with the ball, and a lack of wide receiver production has made his life that much more difficult.
The Titans' 2025 No. 1 overall pick isn't the only one to deal with the effects of losing Latham. RB Tony Pollard, who had a stellar 2024 season, is off to a tremendously slow start. Tennessee constantly falling behind in games doesn't help his case, but it's alarming to see his yards per attempt sit at 3.6. At this point in the season, he's poised for a career low number. While he ran for 1,000 yards in 2023, that marked his career low at four yards per carry.
Pollard finally crossed the goal-line last week, but it was by far his worst game of the season. The touchdown saved his Week 3 from being a complete disaster, as he had 16 carries for just 45 yards. Pollard has just three receptions for six yards as his abilities as a pass-catching back are extremely limited. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is one of many who would love to have Latham back sooner rather than later.
