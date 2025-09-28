Titans Offense Lifeless in Loss vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are hitting a new low after a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.
The Texans were winless going into the game, but they had their way with their AFC South rivals, who couldn't get anything going on offense.
Earlier this week, the Titans hoped to inspire some change in the offense by changing play callers from head coach Brian Callahan to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. However, that did not appear to make a positive change.
The Titans missed a field goal from Joey Slye on a 41-yarder at the beginning of the game, and things just appeared to go downhill from there. The Titans defense did a decent job of keeping the team in it, limiting the Texans to two field goals and punts in the first half, but the wheels began to fall off in the second half.
The Titans allowed a trio of touchdowns in the second half from rookies Woody Marks (who scored twice) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins, all of whom found the end zone for the first time in their careers.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward completed 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards and an interception. It was the worst game he's had so far in the first four weeks of the season, posting a rating of 35.4.
For the Titans, this is probably the lowest things have been in a long time. It's the first time the Titans have been shut out since Oct. 13, 2019, when Tennessee swapped out a struggling Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill, who eventually led the team to the AFC Championship that season.
It's clear that some kind of change is needed with the Titans, but this team is far different from that 2019 squad that had the right direction and talent. The team just doesn't look like it belongs on the field with its opponents and that's a big concern with 13 games left to go in the regular season.
The Titans will go back to the drawing board before a Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
