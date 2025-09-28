Three Last-Minute Titans Predictions vs. Texans
Coming into the 2025 season, it was hard to imagine a scenario where the Tennessee Titans start 0-4. Through their first three weeks, they haven't proved their worth. HC Brian Callahan has received a ton of backlash for the way he coaches this team, but now they enter a new era as he's handed off the play-calling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree.
Hardegree has a difficult task ahead of him, though maybe the change will unlock something in rookie QB Cam Ward. Ward has looked solid, but there's still plenty of work to be done. It's not all entirely his fault, but this Titans team enters Houston desperate for their first win.
1. Cam Ward Throws For 200+ Yards
Last week, Ward did the unthinkable by throwing a pick-six. He'd been perfect all year, setting records for the most time played by a rookie QB before throwing his first interception. Thankfully, he didn't let it phase him. While the Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 41-20, Ward finished 23/38 with 219 yards and a touchdown and interception.
Ward finished back-to-back weeks with a passing touchdown, but his numbers are finally trending in the right direction. This team would love it if he didn't have to throw the ball 40 times a game, but facing constant deficits will do that to a team. He's thrown five more pass attempts each week, with his completion percentage going from 42.9% in Week 1 to 60.5% last week. Week 4 allows Ward the perfect opportunity to throw for another 200+ yards.
2. Titans Defense Forces Numerous Turnovers
Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud is far from perfect. The 23-year-old is still trying to find his footing in the NFL after a stellar 2023 season. Stroud, who threw just five interceptions in 499 pass attempts in '23, has already thrown three interceptions this season. Keep in mind, he's thrown the ball just 89 times.
If there was ever a time for the Titans' defense to overwhelm their opponent, the time is now. Stroud hasn't looked great this season, and Tennessee has the opportunity to make his life that much worse. He's already been sacked eight times in the first three games, so any sort of pressure is going to lead to mistakes that Tennessee needs to take advantage of.
3. Calvin Ridley Finally Breaks Out
One of the most frustrating aspects of this Titans offense has been the lack of production from WR Calvin Ridley. The veteran wideout has done little to nothing, yet he still is second on the team with 111 receiving yards. He's hauled in just eight of 21 targets, a number that is nowhere where it should be for someone making close to $100 million.
In Week 1, Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua had 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Texans. In no world is Ridley comparable to Nacua, but this goes to show the potential is there for a breakout game against a sub-par secondary.
