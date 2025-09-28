First Titans Shutout Since 2019 Highlights Struggles
No one would've expected a battle of 0-3 teams to end in a 26-0 blowout. If anything, it goes to show just how bad the Tennessee Titans are. Even with a change in play-caller, rookie QB Cam Ward showed nothing to write home about as the Titans were held scoreless for the first time since October 13, 2019.
It's been nearly six years since the Titans were shutout, but somehow it happened against a winless team through the first three weeks. To make things even more eye-opening, Tennessee's last regular season win came against the Texans last season. Yes, the same Texans team that made the playoffs.
Nothing seems to make sense in Tennessee. At this point, HC Brian Callahan has to be on his way out. The Titans loss in 2019 was nowhere near as bad, 16-0. While it's never good to get shutout, the Titans have been embarrassing all season long. Callahan is the laughing stock of the NFL and Titans fans have reacted accordingly.
Against the Texans, Ward was just 10/26 for 108 yards. He threw another interception, making it back to back weeks with a turnover. If there's anything positive, he was sacked just twice, an incredible number knowing he was averaging five per game and the Titans were once again without OT JC Latham.
RB Tony Pollard led the team in rushing yards, as expected. He had 14 carries for 64 yards, but once again failed to cross the goal-line. He has just one touchdown in the team's first four games, something that comes as no surprise knowing how few touchdowns this team has scored. Other than Pollard, the run game was non-existent. Ward took off twice for 22 yards while RB Julius Chestnut had one carry for zero yards and WR Chimere Dike had one for negative four yards.
WR Calvin Ridley was held to just 30 receiving yards as his horrendous 2025 season continues. Rookie WR Elic Ayomanor is the only reason to give this team hope, though one 33-yard reception from Ward still leaves a lot to be desired. In the end, he was targeted a team high seven times.
Never before have the vibes been this low with the Titans. Somehow, they are struggling to put up points in the easiest part of their schedule. At this rate, it's hard for anyone to imagine Tennessee surpassing their win total (3) from last season. While the bar was set incredibly low, this team has proven that there is no bar too low for them.
