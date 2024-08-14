Titans' JC Latham Returns After Suffering Apparent Injury
The Tennessee Titans may have dodged a major bullet with a significant injury.
Titans rookie left tackle JC Latham suffered a left leg injury during joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. Davenport said Titans head trainer Todd Toriscelle looked at Latham's lower left hamstring after he left the field with a limp.
Latham returned during the next team period and alternated reps with Geron Christian Sr. There's also a possibility Latham could have just suffered a cramp rather than an injury to his hamstring. Later in practice, Davenport reported that offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons went to the locker room due to what appeared to be a cramp.
Tennessee took Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At Alabama, Latham primarily played right tackle but is set to be the team's starting left tackle, protecting quarterback Will Levis' blindside.
Improving the offensive line is a must for the Titans if they're going to give Levis an opportunity to become the team's franchise quarterback. Tennessee had one of the league's worst offensive lines last season, allowing 64 sacks, which was tied for the third-most. The Titans were also fifth in sack yards lost.
Along with taking Latham in the first round, Tennessee added center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency to boost the interior of the offensive line.
With a new coaching staff, which includes offensive line coach Bill Callahan, there's always the chance he can get more out of the unit compared to the previous coaching staff. Callahan got his start as an offensive line coach in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles and has held a role in that position with an NFL team since returning from the college ranks in 2008. The veteran offensive line coach has long been touted as one of the best in the league at coaching offensive linemen.
If the Titans are going to improve their offensive line this season, Latham's play will likely be at the forefront. If Latham did indeed suffer a hamstring injury as opposed to cramps, it'll be worth monitoring how cautious the team is with the rookie left tackle heading into the regular season given how tricky those injuries can be.
