Titans Named Landing Spot For Cowboys WR

There's a world where the Tennessee Titans could go out and get wide receiver George Pickens in the offseason. The 24-year-old began his career in Pittsburgh before the Steelers decided he was too much of a locker room cancer.

Now, he's putting the world on notice in Dallas. Quarterback Dak Prescott has given Pickens the best year of his career. An injury to WR CeeDee Lamb certainly helped, but even with Lamb back Prescott is still using Pickens quite a bit.

Here in 2025, he has a career high 88 receptions for 1,342 yards with nine touchdowns. He has more touchdowns than he had in his last two years combined, and that came in a 31 game sample size. He's played all 15 games this year, and Bleacher Report believes he could head to Tennessee.

Bleacher Report Suggests Pickens Goes To The Titans

BR contributor Moe Moton wrote, "Pickens may not have Tennessee circled as a primary destination among his desired landing spots, but he may consider it given Ward's progress and the potential target volume atop the Titans' depth chart."

Molton highlighted just how dire this team's WR room is, but he praised rookie quarterback Cam Ward for how he's handled his first season. Ward continues to get better on a weekly basis, and he's doing so without veteran WR Calvin Ridley.

"A new coaching staff may prefer a different premier receiver, like Pickens, in free agency," Molton added. Knowing the team signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, they may look to get out of it sooner rather than later. According to Spotrac, they do indeed have a potential out in 2026.

George Pickens Would Be An Upgrade Over Calvin Ridley

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Looking at age alone, adding a 24-year-old who's only missed three career games certainly bodes well better than 31-year-old Ridley. Coming off a broken fibula, who knows how Ridley is going to look next year.

Pickens is far from perfect, and the last thing the Titans want to do is take steps backwards by spending a ton of money for someone who's going to make team morale worse. It would be a bit of a risk, but there's no doubt Ward and Pickens could make magic together.

Tennessee will have a lot to weigh in free agency, and it truly does depend on a few factors. Even if Ridley is back to 100%, this team needs new wide receivers. At that point, it's going to be up to the new head coach to decide which route they want to go.

