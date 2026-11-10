1 Final Prediction: Forecasting the Landing Spot, and Haul, for Titans' Leading Trade Candidate

It's become increasingly obvious that if the Tennessee Titans are going to try to move anyone today, it's pass-catcher Calvin Ridley. Sure, we could see a surprise offer come in for one of Tennessee's numerous pieces of defensive depth, or a team could get desperate and throw something crazy out there for RB Tony Pollard.

But as of right now, Ridley is the only name that keeps coming up as one that the Titans would be open and willing to part with. Now that the trade deadline is just a few hours away, news regarding this potential move could pop at any time.

Past the likelihoods and the expectations, though, is a deal that actually has to get done. We circled three suitors as primary candidates to trade for Ridley earlier this week; the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that another round of football has been played, I'm making the argument that one of those teams has pulled away. In today's last-second prediction, I have the Kansas City Chiefs sending Tennessee a sixth-round pick to secure Ridley prior to the deadline.

The stars are aligning for this move, and it makes sense for either side.

Aug 1, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll works with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Predicting Ridley to the Chiefs by today's deadline

Rising receiver Xavier Worthy left Kasnas City's Week 9 victory over the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, exasperating the team's need at WR to an even further degree. The Chiefs had just returned leading pass-catcher Rashee Rice after he missed multiple weeks earlier this year.

WR Tyquan Thornton is on IR due to a severe ankle injury he sustained earlier this season; backup options Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Holiday are also off the board. That leaves Kansas City with little choice but to add to that dwindling room.

Ridley may not have a place in Brian Daboll's offense any longer, but a move west could offer the 31-year old new life. Where the Titans are drafting and signing younger talent for their WR core as a part of an overarching rebuild, the Chiefs are grasping at a (mostly) bygone era of success to try and win another championship.

Their franchise makeup is opposite to Tennessee's. Where the Titans are tearing old pillars down, the Chiefs are gluing and taping them together to try and squeeze another title run or two out of the rubble.

Thus far, it's worked. Kansas City is 6-2. But with the Chiefs openly looking to get stronger at WR, per Zachary Pereles, it's clear they're currently short of the intended mark. The sixth-round asking price for Ridley emerged earlier this week as a sign that Tennessee is ready to move on from him.

Kansas City can certainly afford that tag, and if they strike out on someone like Brian Thomas Jr., taking a flyer on Ridley could be their easiest remaining choice. I think it's more likely than not that we see Ridley moved today, and I'm projecting Kansas City as his eventual destination.