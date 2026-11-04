Titans Reportedly Unlikely to Make More Trades — But Calvin Ridley Should be Moved at Any Cost

The Tennessee Titans cutting a deal with the Chicago Bears to move franchise-defining DT Jeffery Simmons made the trade deadline look far less dire. Nobody expected the Titans to end up with two first-round picks with any of their other assets, after all.

But sometimes, making trades isn't all about the capital you get in return. Guys can be moved because their value has peaked, because they don't fit the scheme any longer, or both. Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley falls into the third category.

Today, Terry McCormick reported that "the Titans are not likely to make more trades, unless an offer over fair market value comes their way." However, Ridley should be moved no matter the return, save for something truly outlandish.

Ridley was brought to Nashville back in 2024 on an unimaginable four-year, $92 million deal. He's struggled to stay on the field since his first season, and even when Ridley does participate, his production is buried beneath talent younger than him.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, and wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) look on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Alabama sensation has shown flashes since his move to Nashville; after all, he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in his first campaign. But it's undeniable that Ridley is a remnant of the Brian Callahan era. That's a time this franchise is still scratching and clawing to move past.

Moving on from Ridley helps open the door for a new era

Ridley came into this season competing directly with rookie sensation Carnell Tate, big-name signee Wan'Dale Robinson, and second-year risers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. For him to start in Week 1, even after restructuring his contract in the offseason, was surprising.

The 31-year old receiver has since made it clear that he's not at home in this rotation. Ridley dropped his fourth ball of the season in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He'd finish the contest with one reception on just three targets, and that was without Tate playing at all.

Ridley has just six receptions on the year for 91 yards. In Week 8, the aforementioned Dike had five catches for 71 yards. His steady decline in snaps has him at 218 on the year, per FantasyPros. For reference, Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate sit at 334 and 329, respectively.

As long as Ridley is getting work, he's taking valuable looks away from the likes of Ayomanor and Dike. The Titans, in an effort to fully commit to building a future-forward team around Cam Ward under center, should have Ridley at the tip-top of their trade block.

If that means taking a late-draft pick to move off an asset whose contract will expire next season anyways? So be it. Ridley was once an exciting prospect in Nashville, and he deserves credit for reworking his contract to remain a Titan for a little while longer.

But we're halfway through the 2026 season. With the November 10 deadline looming ahead, this is a need that has made itself painfully clear. Trade Ridley to a willing contender in need of playmaking help (see the Kansas City Chiefs, for example) wipe your hands, and press on.