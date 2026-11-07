Titans Trending in Best Possible Direction With Trade Outlook for Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley

Hours after the Titans On SI staff put out our trade deadline predictions this morning, the NFL's never-ending churn of news had to go and throw a wrench in it. This thing won't stop until the November 10 deadline hits. We've got new notes on the Tennessee Titans today.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have freshly reported that the Titans "are not interested in trading running back Tony Pollard," but are "listening" on Calvin Ridley, who "could be had for a late-round pick." This news comes just one day after prices had seemingly been set for both players.

Pollard's previous fourth-round tag appears less important in the light of this news, but Ridley's sixth-round ask appears even more important. Beyond players being tabbed as available or unavailable, names coming up consistently on the trade market can hint at a team's attitude toward them.

Tennessee being timid about moving Pollard has been reflected in how volatile his market appeared to be prior to today. It was hard to get a clean price, and even then, Albert Breer used the term "pry" to describe a team potentially plucking the RB out of Nashville.

"Pry" and "could be had" are worlds apart. Pollard may not be going anywhere, but Ridley could pop any day now.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), running back Tony Pollard (20), quarterback Will Levis (8) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) wait in the tunnel before their first preseason game of the 2024-25 season at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Titans' trade plans are becoming clearer by the day

The Titans' trade plans are clearer than ever before; that's speaking with a built-in skepticism given how often these things change, but you can take Ridley's state specifically with more than a grain of salt.

Schefter added that the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers have been making calls in an effort to add a pass-catcher by the deadline. The closer that day gets without any moves, the better Titans fans should feel about Ridley potentially being moved.

He's unlikely to be the first option anywhere, but interest hasn't completely waned on Ridley due to no WRs being moved up to this point. If there are multiple teams searching for help at the position, Ridley's lower price tag bodes well for his tradability.

The veteran and third-year Titan just hasn't worked things out in Nashville. But with a year remaining on his restructured deal and his general good health, a sixth-round selection (or even a seventh) might be a sensible sacrifice for a contending team trying to add last-minute talent.

Just as potential suitors for Ridley can't be picky at this point, Tennessee can't either. If a remotely fair offer comes across the table, general manager Mike Borgonzi should jump on it.