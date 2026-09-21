1 Unbelievable Referee Call Buried the Titans in Week 2 Loss to Eagles

Look, it's typical for a scorned fanbase to call out the officials for any reason remotely possible following a tough loss. The Tennessee Titans were hit with a questionable no-fumble call in Week 1 that many saw as an early turning point in that loss. Still, folks washed their hands and moved on.

Until yesterday in Week 2, that is. After taking a 20-17 lead with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Tennessee quickly found themselves with their backs against the wall as the Philadelphia Eagles drove into Titans territory. Jalen Hurts was marching with a vengenace.

Then, on a fateful first down with just 50 seconds left in the game (the Eagles had no timeouts, mind you), DE Jacob Martin slipped around the outside of Philly's offensive line and got right to Hurts in the pocket. Martin wrapped Hurts, the two spun for a moment, and then Hurts threw the ball away.

He threw it to nobody, and nobody was in the area. Intentional grounding seemed like the clear call - it was even discussed on the broadcast - and yet, nothing. It had to be a review decided by the officials under the two-minute mark as well. So, the game went on.

Tennessee lost moments later. What gives?

Titans lost on a painful no-call at the worst time

Philadelphia was given the benefit of the doubt seemingly based on the idea that Hurts had escaped the pocket. In the case that a QB is out of the pocket, and his throw makes it to the line of scrimmage, an intentional grounding penalty won't be called.

But in the footage, it isn't clear that Hurts made it out of the pocket at all. In fact, Martin made contact with the Eagles QB almost as soon as he dropped back. When Hurts throws the ball away, he's visibly within the confines of the battling offensive and defensive lines in either direction.

A panic throw to avoid a potentially game-ending sack is let go. The clock stops, the Eagles regroup, and Tennessee's defense is demoralized. There's something to be said about Martin finishing the sack in time, but if this call is made, Martin is praised for getting to the passer so quickly.

We can't live on "what ifs," and as had already been said, there are no moral victories here. Still, in what would have been a massive win over a competitive team, Titans fans have the right to raise a red flag over this one. Tennessee earned that moment, and there's a real argument that it was unfairly torn away from them.

The Titans now have the New York Giants on the road in Week 3. Excitement is slowly dwindling after an 0-2 start this season, and that's made all the more frustrating by being able to point out head-scratching calls like this one in both contests.