The Most Egregious Referee Call that Crushed the Titans in Week 1 Loss Vs Jets

The Tennessee Titans kicked off the 2026 season with a deflating loss at home to the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh's group never had a lead at any point in the contest, and both sides of the ball fell flat.

Tennessee's offense posted just 10 points. The defense wasn't awful, but it didn't do enough to offset the offense's lifeless performance.

The Titans lost on Sunday because of poor play, but also because of a questionable call from the officials that cost Tennessee a chance to swing momentum in the first half.

Refs Miss Clear Fumble in Titans Loss to Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to get past Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the first quarter, rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. punched the ball out of Jets tight end Mason Taylor's hands. After the replay was shown, it was clear Taylor established possession and made a football move, meaning it should've been a fumble and Tennessee's ball, as Hill also made a clear recovery.

However, even after a challenge from Saleh, the pass was ruled incomplete,and New York kept possession. The Jets ended up leaving Nissan Stadium without committing a turnover.

Though New York didn't score on the drive and went three-and-out, a fumble would've flipped momentum for the Titans and given the offense a short field. With how difficult it was for Tennessee to move on the ball on Sunday, a takeaway in New York's territory would've been a massive moment.

Saleh was asked about the no-fumble call in his post-game press conference and said the officials told him that Taylor's third step was a centimeter away from touching.

"They said it was a centimeter from his third foot getting down," Saleh said of the explanation he got from officials via Jim Wyatt of Titans.com. "We felt like his third foot had hit the ground simultaneously when the ball hit. It was worth the challenge. It was so close. We were off by a little."

There will be missed calls and questionable moments every game, so Tennessee can't blame the should-have-been fumble for its defeat. Still, there's no denying that an early turnover could've changed the tide for the Titans, and the initial replay showed that they were robbed of that opportunity.

The Titans will eye a bounce-back performance next week as the Philadelphia Eagles come to town. If Saleh's squad falls to Philadelphia and starts 0-2, we could see panic arise in Nashville.