3 Takeaways From Titans' Heartbreaking Defeat vs. Eagles: Defense Falls Short on Final Drive

Losses don't get much more heartbreaking than that one. After taking a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Tennessee Titans' defense betrayed a strong game up to that point and allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to march down the field and right into the red zone. Titans lose, 24-20.

What followed was a passing touchdown from Jalen Hurts with just nine seconds on the clock. It was a textbook drive from the visiting team that simply tore Robert Saleh's defenses to pieces. Now 0-2, the new head coach will have to wait at least another week for his first win.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from a loss sure to stick with Titans fans for the rest of this season.

Cam Ward's scores can't hide pocket issues

Cam Ward found his way into the painted zone twice against Philadelphia. His two scoring runs made for a far more convincing turn from Ward than he had in Week 1, although he still couldn't hide his continuing issues in the pocket.

Ward looked indecisive throwing the ball again today, passing 13/20 on the day for 180 yards. Him getting loose in the pocket and opting to run is what led to the Titans' two touchdowns, but it's also partly what forced Tennessee to settle for a field goal before Philadelphia won the game.

Everyone is happy to see Ward score, no doubt. But it's going to take a more versatile presence in the pocket for Tennessee to really take the next step at QB.

Titans' run defense took a promising leap

After allowing north of 150 yards rushing to the New York Jets last Sunday, Saleh predictably turned up the heat with his defensive play-calling. The Eagles found success through the air, but the Titans' defensive line deserves some flowers for responding to Week 1's biggest issue.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (8) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia ran for a total of 89 yards today, spurred by complimentary score and performance from backup back Tank Bigsby. RB Saquon Barkley was sidelined earlier with a stinger, which certainly helped Tennessee's efforts.

In the end, Hurts finding success through the air (passing for 264 yards and two scores) is what capped the Titans' efforts. Win in one unit and fall behind in another. Saleh's defense has yet to put together a complete effort this season, even if the run defense took a promising step today.

Anthony Hill Jr. earned a permanent starting spot

Anthony Hill Jr. led the NFL in tackles in his rookie debut. After a following week full of loud Titans fans that wanted him in a permanent role, Saleh gave the first-year LB the starting nod today against the Eagles.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrate a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 10 tackles, Hill once again led Tennessee's defense today. Played alongside a mixture of Cody Barton and the returning Cedric Gray, Saleh's prized second-round pick looked like the best player in his unit. Really, he looked like the Titans' best defender.

No matter what questions remain for the Titans moving forward, Hill's status as a premier, rising defender can't be questioned. The rookie has arrived, and he's as pivotal to the future of this team as anyone else.