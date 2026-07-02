2 Position Groups Getting Deserved National Respect for Titans in 2026

The Tennessee Titans have improved in several ways this offseason. However, there are a couple of position group that rise above the rest- the defensive line and wide receivers.

It should be expected that the defensive front would be better after hiring defensive guru Robert Saleh as head coach. However, I'm not sure if people thought the defensive front would get THIS much better in one offseason.

Then, you look at the wide receivers. The team was forced to rely on a couple of mid-round rookies, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Lockett last year, but the group now is possibly the most talented receiver group the franchise has ever had.

These aren't just things noticed by those around the team, either. Yes, the Titans are actually getting some national respect!

This Defensive Line Could be Elite

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), not shown, during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently identified the most improved position groups in the league. The Titans made two appearances, thanks to the wide receivers and defensive line.

On the defensive line, the Titans added Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Jacob Martin, Jordan Elliott, Solomon Thomas, and Keldric Faulk this offseason. Those additions were needed after Jeffery Simmons was the only Titan to reach double-digit sacks in 2025.

"You can already see Tennessee Titans' new head coach Robert Saleh's influence on the roster, particularly across the defensive line," said Moton. "Saleh will call defensive plays in Tennessee. So, Johnson and Franklin-Myers should make a seamless transition given their experience within the system."

Johnson made his only Pro Bowl under Saleh, so there's reason to think he can get back to that level. Elliott and Thomas have also played under Saleh before, so there's no learning curve here. Martin is also underrated, having collected 5.5 sacks for the Commanders last year.

You also shouldn't forget about Faulk, who should play a large role as a rookie first-rounder.

"As a rookie first-rounder, Faulk could make early contributions.," said Moton. "At Auburn, he flashed his pass-rushing ability with seven sacks during the 2024 collegiate season."

How About the Receivers?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs with the ball after a made catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans went out and added Wan'Dale Robinson, fresh off a 1,000-yard season, in free agency. Then, the team drafted Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the draft, completely redoing the top of the depth chart.

Like the defenders we talked about, Robinson is also familiar with this staff, having played under Brian Daboll.

"With Malik Nabers on the sideline for most of the previous season, Robinson led the New York Giants in multiple receiving categories," Moton explained. "Coming off his first 1,000-plus-yard season, he'll be a key contributor in Daboll's passing attack."

It's also worth noting that Daboll has had success with rookie receivers before. Malik Nabers had a 1,000-yard season under Daboll as a rookie, so you know the coach isn't scared to get the young guys involved.

"However, Tate could be more productive on the pro level. As lead receivers, Stefon Diggs and Nabers put together Pro Bowl campaigns in Daboll's offense," Moton said. "The latter did so as a rookie, which provides optimism that Tate can do the same."

Even if Tate isn't a No. 1 immediately, this room should still be much better. Robinson will catch a ton of passes, and Calvin Ridley being healthy will help as well. It also doesn't hurt that Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor have looked awesome this summer.

What do you think? Does Moton have a point- are these among the most improved position groups in the league? I think there's definitely a case to be made, especially for the defensive line.